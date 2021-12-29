Shares can still deliver an appreciation of more than 300%, evaluates BTG – Money Times

THE BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is betting high on the growth potential of the HBR Realty (HBRE3). The bank’s analysis team reiterates the recommendation to buy the share, with a target price of R$ 35. This means that, in the analysts’ view, the construction company can deliver an appreciation of 316.6%, considering the target price of R$8.40 from the last closing.

HBR reported last week the acquisition of convenience centers still under construction in real estate projects gives Cyrela (CYRE3), located in São Paulo.

The transaction value is R$284.7 million, divided into three stages: (i) 10% of the transaction value within 30 days after the transaction; (ii) identical monthly payments until the completion of construction of the projects is approved (Issuance of Habite-se); and (iii) other payments within 15 days after the occupancy of these projects.

The acquisition of HBR is considered relevant by BTG as it represents almost 30% of the company’s market capitalization. The bank also highlights that the price paid per square meter is in line with other acquisitions, as well as with the company’s growth plans for ComVem, the company’s convenience center business unit.

