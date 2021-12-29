Shares in Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) pull Ibovespa down after data from China

(Gearstd/Getty Images)

Mining companies and steelmakers are highlighted among the Ibovespa drops this Tuesday (28) and weigh in the index, which drops 0.74%, to 104,778 points, around 3:40 pm. Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3) and Usiminas (USIM5) fell, respectively, by 2.71%, 0.44% and 2.33%.

The decline of these companies is mainly explained by the drop in the price of iron ore in China, which retreated after China’s steel production fell 2.3% in December. At the port of Qingdao, the price of the commodity devalued by more than 3% during the night.

“The lower production also led to an increase in the stock of steel in China”, comments Henrique Esteter, market specialist at the InfoMoney.

Voucher (VALLEY3)

About Vale, the information that Samarco, its joint venture with the Anglo-Australian group BHP, and its creditors did not reach an agreement on a bankruptcy in the first instance. Negotiations, however, are expected to continue, both parties said in statements on Monday.

In April 2021, Samarco filed for protection from the Court, with debts of R$ 50.5 billion, in the midst of a battle with creditors who owned bonds issued by the company. In July, creditors rejected a proposal made by Samarco, and new proposals made later by each side did not lead to an agreement.

In October, the period for the judicial reorganization of Samarco was extended to April 9, 2022.

Vale, as well as steel and mining companies, are not the biggest percentage drops in the index. “Vale and steel companies are companies that have a lot of weight on the Ibovespa. Vale alone, if you add Bradespar (BRAP4), represents more than 10% of the score”, explains Esteter.

The biggest falls, at midday, were with Assaí (ASAI3), Intermédica (GNDI3) and Hapvida (HAPV3).

high

On the other side, among the biggest hikes, are Cielo (CIEL3), BrMalls (BRML3) and CVC (CVCB3).

Shopping companies are highlighted among the highs, surfing yesterday’s publication made by the Brazilian Association of Shopping Store Owners (Alshop) that sales in shopping centers grew, in real terms, 10% at Christmas 2021 compared to same date as last year.

“The actions of shopping malls manage to remain in a positive field due to the release of data on sales above expectations at Christmas. BR Malls, on the other hand, was also the target of purchases by institutional investors, which helped boost the share to the highest Ibovespa high”, explains Alexsandro Nishimura, head of content and partner at BRA.

In addition to BrMalls, Iguatemi ([ativo=IGTA3]) and Multiplan (MULT3) are also in the positive field.

Ibovespa falls, despite rises abroad

The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell, until around 13:00, ignoring the movements of the foreign market. American stock exchanges, in the afternoon, however, began to operate mixed. Dow Jones rises respectively, 0.30%. S&P 500 operates steady. Nasdaq retreats 0.54%. The European indices, in turn, advance in block, with DAX, from Germany, CAC, from France and STOXX 600, from all over the continent, rising, in the same sequence, by 0.81%, 0.57% and 0.62 %.

“The mood remains positive in global markets as the spread of Ômicron has not caused governments to take tough restrictive measures so far. As the variant even seems to be a milder version of the disease, analysts understand that Covid’s new wave will not be a risk to the global economic recovery”, commented XP Investimentos analysts in a report published earlier.

In addition to the performance of the mining companies, the disclosure of indices also weighs on the index. The FGV reported in the morning that confidence in the service and trade sectors retreated in December compared to November.

In the early morning, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) announced that the unemployment rate dropped to 12.2% in the quarter ended in October, compared to 12.6% in the second quarter. Despite the apparent improvement, with the decrease in the number of unemployed, there are also negative points.

“We actually saw the acceleration of jobs, but the income level is still very low. The average income from work is the lowest in the historical series started in 2012”, comments Esteter.

Credit Suisse, in a report, went in the same direction, pointing out that job creation, despite surpassing the consensus, slowed down in comparison with previous months.

