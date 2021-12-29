Sheik draws a parallel between Sylvinho and Tite at Corinthians after a chat with Alessandro

Striker Emerson Sheik, who played for Corinthians in three different spells, gave his diagnosis of what Sylvinho expects at the club in 2022. For him, the scenario is one of players’ satisfaction with the coach’s work, supported by the board to continue in the command next year.

“This week I had a long conversation with Alessandro, who is currently there as coordinator with Duílio and Roberto (de Andrade), the cast, the players, not only the athletes, but the entire Corinthians professional football department are very satisfied with Sylvinho”, revealed Sheik in participation in SBT Arena.

Quoted by the former athlete, Alessandro played with the striker for three seasons, between 2011 and 2013, and was also manager in the player’s last spell, in 2018. The proximity between the two led to a comparison between the current commander and a historic name of the function at Parque São Jorge.

“The information is that Sylvinho, in the day-to-day work, during the week, is very close to Tite”, pointed out Sheik, before determining that the squad is closed with the coach for the next season.

“And he has all the confidence, not only of Duílio, but of all the athletes. The athletes are closed with Sylvinho because they are very satisfied with his work”, he concluded.

See more at: Corinthians idols, Former Corinthians players and Sylvinho.