Simone tours a new Florida mansion and showcases themed rooms by Harry Potter, Marvel, Michael Jackson and more; watch!

How much luxury and how much emotion, buddy! Simone, from the duo with Simaria, showed all the details of his mansion in Florida, United States, this Sunday (26). In a video posted on her YouTube channel, the singer toured the new property and couldn’t hold back her tears as she remembered her humble past.

Simone shared the moment she saw the place in person for the first time. Kaká Diniz, her husband, and children Henry, 7 years old, and Zaya, 10 months old, received personalized rooms. In each room was a different surprise, and she admitted that she was enchanted by every detail of the house. And no wonder, because the mansion looks like it came out of a movie.

The property has no less than seven bedrooms, each with a different theme and hand-picked: Harry Potter, Lego, Disney, Princesses, Michael Jackson, among others. The kitchen is one of those very North American style. In addition, the property also has a living and dining room, games room, swimming pool and a private jacuzzi. When the family arrived at the scene, even Spider-Man was waiting for them…

At the end of the video, Simone was thrilled to thank God for the opportunity to make her dreams come true and remembered the difficult childhood she had here in Brazil: “This for me is a gift without size. I came to this place many times dreaming of having a little corner. We are waiting for the moment for God to bless us financially”. Check out the photos:

“I want to say to you: don’t give up. Actually, I slept in a hammock, in a bed made by my father. Arriving in a house like this, with comfort like that, is a beautiful thing that God does… So don’t give up on your dreams. We need to believe”, continued.

Kaká Diniz also reinforced his wife’s speech.“Having a home outside your country is unthinkable. I didn’t have a poor childhood, but Simone did, she lived in a canvas shack in the middle of the forest, in Mato Grosso. Fulfilling those dreams today is awesome”, said.

Watch the full tour of the couple’s new mansion: