Simone’s Mansion USA has 10 bedrooms, game room and Harry Potter and Disney themed decor – Zoeira

2 mins ago

Simone Mendes, of the duo with Simaria, last week received his new home, or rather, mansion, in Orlando, near Disney, United States. The property has 10 rooms, game room and themed accommodations by Harry Potter, Michael Jackson, Mickey, and others.

The house was advertised on the channel by Juliana Fernandes, interior designer and friend of Simone who created the structures. The house accommodates 24 people and will also be rented to daily or seasonal, between $361 and $800.

SEE SIMONE’S HOME AT DISNEY

Simone arrived in Orlando to spend Christmas with her children Henry and Zaya and her husband Kaká Diniz. They were thrilled to get to know the house.

“Arriving in a house like that, with such comfort, is proof that you shouldn’t give up on your dreams,” said Juliana Fernandes in a video on “Jujudicasa” channel.

“Simone came from a poor family, she has already lived in a house with a canvas covering”, commented businessman Kaká Diniz.

Check the accommodations

Simone's Mansion Room

Subtitle: Living room with fireplace and television in the dining room

Photograph: reproduction

game room donates avengers at simone mendes' house

Subtitle: The Avengers Game Room was inspired by Henry, son of Simone

Photograph: reproduction

harry potter themed bedroom in simone's house

Subtitle: Room was inspired by the first Harry Potter movie

Photograph: reproduction

michael jackson room

Subtitle: Simone is a big fan of Michael Jackson

Photograph: reproduction

