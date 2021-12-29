Sin Capital of the 1970s premiered on Globoplay; know when · TV news

One of the greatest classics in the history of television drama in Brazil, the telenovela Pecado Capital (1975) will be made available by Globoplay in January. The plot is one of the new features of the service to ensure new subscribers in an important period for streaming – the debut of BBB22.

The addition to the catalog was confirmed in a statement sent by the streaming platform this Tuesday (28). The serial, starring Francisco Cuoco and Betty Faria, will be made available on the 31st.

Sin Capital has as its central theme the story of Carlão (Cuoco), a taxi driver who lives a crisis of conscience after fleeing robbers leave a suitcase with stolen money in his car. He is engaged to Lucinha (Betty Faria), with whom he has a passionate relationship, but tumultuous by fights and jealousy due to his machismo.

Pecado Capital was written by Janete Clair (1925-1983), considered the greatest novelist of all times, and was directed by Daniel Filho. His story is curious: the story was only made after the Federal Censorship of the Military Dictatorship (1964-1985) did not approve the first version of Roque Santeiro.

In a hurry, Globo summoned Janete, who made history in 45 days. In 1998, Globo produced a remake of Pecado Capital with Eduardo Moscovis and Carolina Ferraz.

In addition to Pecado Capital, Globoplay will also make available this month Da Cor do Pecado, produced in 2004 and written by João Emanuel Carneiro. The plot already had the version of the rerun on Globo in 2012 in the service, but it will be revitalized and will have its full posted on the 3rd of next month.

Finally, Globoplay will also premiere Ouro Verde, the first Portuguese soap opera available on its service. Winner of the International Emmy in 2017, the plot was shown by Band between 2018 and 2019, with an average audience.