Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, gets worse after severe lung infection

After his health worsens due to a lung infection, country singer Maurílio is still sedated and breathing with the help of braces.

The singer Mauril (28), paired with Luiza (30), had a worsening of their health status after a serious lung infection.

The information about the artist’s health was released by the doctor Wandervan Azevedo this Tuesday afternoon, 28, to the G1 portal. According to the professional, the countryman was diagnosed with septic shock and had increased medication, in addition, he is still sedated and breathing with the help of devices.

“He got worse today. [Foram] changed antibiotics and returned with vasoactive drugs. Septic shock. The pulmonary condition worsened”, said the doctor.

Maurílio has been hospitalized for more than a week in a serious condition in an ICU (Intensive Care Unit) in Goiânia. The singer had been diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism, however, the doctor said he had septic shock, which is the result of a rapidly spreading infection that can affect multiple organs.

Maurílio suffers cardiac arrest and is hospitalized in serious condition.

Singer Maurílio suffered a cardiac arrest on the 14th, and was admitted in serious condition to a hospital in Goiânia. He got sick while recording a DVD in the capital, and after falling on stage, he was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza. The medical team accompanying the case informed him that he had a kidney injury and was undergoing hemodialysis.

On December 17, the doctors decided to remove sedation from the countryman so that they could assess his neurological conditions. On the 18th, the hospital informed that the artist would start being tube fed. The next day, he started breathing spontaneously and Luana Ramos, his wife, revealed that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

To continue with the treatment, Maurílio was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to the Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), and later he was diagnosed with a swelling in the brain. On the 22nd, the singer had kidney function again, but he is still undergoing hemodialysis. Last Sunday, 26, they changed antibiotics after having respiratory problems. Already in the medical bulletin released on the 27th, the countryman had stabilized condition, after experiencing difficulty breathing. According to the doctor, he had bronchospasm and needed to have the antibiotic changed.





