Singer Maurilio Gets Worse Because of Serious Lung Infection, Doctor Says | Goiás

Singer Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, got worse because of a serious lung infection, as reported by doctor Wandervan Azevedo, this Tuesday afternoon (28). According to the professional who accompanies him, the countryman was diagnosed with septic shock and received reinforcement on medication. The patient remains sedated and breathing with the help of devices.

“He got worse today. [Foram] changed antibiotics and returned with vasoactive drugs. Septic shock. The pulmonary condition worsened”, he said.

The artist has been hospitalized for over a week in a serious condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Goiânia. Initially, the countryman was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism.

Now, according to the doctor, he has had septic shock, which is the result of a rapidly spreading infection that can affect many organs.

The singer has been hospitalized in Goiânia since the early hours of December 15th, after getting sick while recording a DVD in the capital. On that day, he even fell on stage and was rescued by the producer and partner Luiza.

The medical team said he had kidney damage and was undergoing hemodialysis. His sedation was withdrawn on the 17th so that doctors could assess his neurological conditions.

On the 18th, the hospital informed that he continued to improve his clinical condition and that he would start to be fed by tube. The next day, he started to breathe spontaneously and his wife, Luana Ramos, said that she talked to her husband in the ICU and that he cried.

The next day, he was transferred from Hospital Jardim América to Instituto Ortopédico de Goiânia (IOG), to continue the treatment with coverage by the health plan. He was also diagnosed with brain swelling.

Last Wednesday (22), the singer returned to kidney functioning. However, he is still undergoing hemodialysis.

On Sunday (26), the singer needed to change antibiotics after experiencing respiratory problems.

On Monday morning (27), the doctor said that the countryman had stabilized his condition, after having difficulty breathing during the previous day and night. The medical report detailed that the singer had bronchospasm, which was reversed, and had the antibiotic changed. However, this Tuesday (27), Maurílio had a worsening.

