Singer Maurilio’s wife makes an emotional letter after the country’s worsening

Luana Ramos, singer’s wife Mauril, from the duo with Luiza, used their social networks to vent about the health status of the countryman, who is hospitalized with a lung infection. In a long text on her Instagram account, Luana was quite confident in the artist’s recovery.

“How easy it is to adore you when everything is going well. How easy it is to forget to thank you too, when everything is going well. Today Maurílio didn’t have a good day, Lord, but I come to thank you for being here. Thank you Jesus for one more day! Thank you for taking care of us, thank you for strengthening us! Yesterday I read words of healing, of faith and this morning I dreamed that I was visiting Maurílio in the ICU, he was awake, calm, smiling… The Lord always prepares us… When the news came, we were calm, my mother-in-law and I… And so we remain, with a calm that we cannot explain, only feel. With the certainty that it is just an obstacle on the way, that Maurílio will overcome, he has already overcome it!”

“This night completes 2 weeks, my life took a 360°. Not just mine, of course, but now I speak for myself. Such a turning point, that I’ll never be the same person again… Praise God for that! Because today, I feel like I’m a better human being. Thank you my God for so much change, so much restoration! I feel that it hasn’t even started yet, that there’s still a lot that will keep changing and working on me, but I already thank you for the change you’ve made so far, until now! I ask you, Lord, complete restoration in Maurílio’s health, in life, in everything! MAKES IT A NEW VASE!! And I already thank you Lord, because I know that this miracle has already happened! #forcemaurílio”, he ended.