Sniper murders four people and leaves three others injured

An armed man killed 4 people and wounded 3 others in the United States. The case happened in the State of Colorado, yesterday (27). The sniper was killed by the police.

At a press conference, the head of the police department, Paul Pazen, said the shooting took place in four different locations and began shortly after 5 pm local time, when two women were killed and a man injured in a busy neighborhood of the city. .

shooter’s path

After opening fire, killing two people and injuring one, in downtown Denver, the sniper fled in a car and killed another man near a park. It remains to be seen what motivated the attack.

Soon after, the sniper went to the nearby town of Lakewood, where he killed another man and wounded another. Upon being located by the police authorities, an exchange of fire broke out and the assailant was killed on the spot by the police. One of the officers was injured in the shooting and had to undergo an operation in a hospital.

This is the latest case of mass shooting that ends with death in the United States. According to the research group Gun Violence Archive, more than 675 such incidents took place in the country in 2021 alone.

