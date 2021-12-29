Solar and wind sources are expected to inject more than half the energy load in 2022

Solar and wind energy should be responsible for the expansion of more than half of the energy load expected to enter the Brazilian system in 2022. And with the increase in the production of these energy matrices, the expectation is that the risks of rationing and blackout will increase remote, according to businessmen in the sector.

This is because, currently, wind and solar energy together represent only 13.6% of the Brazilian energy source, while hydroelectric plants, which depend on the volume of rainfall, are responsible for 57.1% of the country’s energy production.

The projection of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) shows that wind farms should maintain the pace of expansion in Brazil and increase the current level of 20.5 gigawatt (GW) of installed capacity in the country to 26.4 GW in 2022. At least US$ 35.8 billion were invested to increase the headquarters’ capacity in the last 10 years in the country.

Solar energy is expected to increase by 3.1 GW in 2022, going to 15.6 GW. According to data from Aneel, the sector is currently responsible for 12.5 GW. For the expansion of this energy matrix, the agency estimates that approximately R$ 62 billion were used in the last nine years.

According to Aneel’s expectations, both sources should maintain the growth rate of the last few years and continue as leaders in the energy generation business, mainly in the expansion to the free market, in which generating, trading and consumer companies freely negotiate the energy supply electrical.

Solar and wind energy were also relevant during the worst energy crisis in the last 91 years in Brazil, when the low volume of rainfall in the country drastically reduced the performance of hydroelectric plants. In September, for example, plants in the Southeast/Midwest reached only 16% of the total volume. On the other hand, in the same month, wind generation in the country was 10,000 megawatts (MW), the best index of 2021 for the sector.

“Energy consumption tends to increase in the coming years, due to population growth and technological development, mainly due to the greater demand for electric cars. Thus, expanding the energy sources available in Brazil is important and solar energy is a viable option”, highlighted Carolina Reis, commercial director of Meu Financing Solar.

Brazil has a total energy capacity of 180.6 GW. In absolute values, hydroelectric power plants correspond to 103 GW, while wind power plants 20.1. Right after that appear Natural Gas and Biomass with 16.3 and 15.5 GW, respectively.