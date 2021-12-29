Son of gospel singer Eyshila posted a nude photo and is considering entering an adult content platform; the artist speaks

Son of gospel singer and pastor Eyshila, one of the main names in the segment in the country, Lucas Santos drew attention on social media when he appeared naked on the internet. At the time, he put up a poll for followers whether he should join an adult platform, whose fans have subscription access. The boy, who usually posts records mounted as a drag queen, is considering producing this type of content for adults.

In the image, Lucas photographed himself, with his back turned, in front of a mirror. Leaving the butt almost showing. The boy, who is openly gay, received web reviews on his page after publication. He, on the other hand, has received support from followers who accompany him.

After the episode, Eyshila spoke up. On his page, he shared a long text along with a picture of his son. “May the Lord keep you! May God keep your physical and mental integrity to live the purpose He has for your life. The world gets tired, sin wears out and sometimes even leaves sequelae. But I pray that God will keep you and keep you in a safe place until your eyes open and you see the greatness of what God has for you!”, says an excerpt of the message.

“May the Holy Spirit reveal to you the God that your parents could not present to you,” is another.

In addition to being Eyshila’s son, Lucas is Silas Malafaia’s nephew – his father, Odilon, is the pastor’s wife’s brother.

