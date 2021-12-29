Son of Narciso, Ruan will compete for the first Copinha for Palmeiras and wants to overcome his father’s mark

This Tuesday, the palm trees released the 30 names enrolled in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. Defender Ruan Santos, 18, is confirmed for the competition and is looking to help Verdão win the first title of the tournament. The young man has football in his blood, as he is the son of ex-player Narciso.

The defender has been in Verdão since 2017 and completed his first season in the under-20 category. In January, he will have the opportunity to compete in the hottest competition in Brazilian youth football.

“It will be my first Copinha and I look forward to the premiere. It is the most visible youth competition in Brazil and every athlete wants to show their value. It’s no different with me. The Paulista U-20 title gave us even greater confidence to compete in the Copa São Paulo,” said the athlete.

Palmeiras reached the semifinals of Copinha on two occasions. The first one was in 2013, when the team was led by Narciso. Two years later, the team that had Gabriel Jesus reached the same stage. Now, Ruan is aiming to surpass the mark achieved by his father.

“My father played a great role at Palmeiras in 2013. He managed to take the club to the semifinals of the competition. I hope to surpass his mark and help the team win the first title of the Copa São Paulo,” stated the defender.

In 2021, Ruan played 20 matches for the sub-20 alviverde, starting ten of them. The defender started the season acting more often, but lost space in the final stretch, after undergoing dental surgery.

Thus, Ruan has the mission to dispute space with Michel, Naves and Lucas Freitas, the main defenders of the category. The debut of Palmeiras at Copinha will be on January 5th (Wednesday), against Assú-RN, at 3:15 pm, in Diadema.

