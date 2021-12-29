Sorocaba’s wife supports Maiara in a new crisis with Fernando

Biah Rodrigues let slip an excerpt of a message she sent to Maiara after the end of the sertaneja with Fernando Zor, who is partnered with her husband, Sorocaba. “We love you. Please take care”, she wrote to Maiara on Whatsapp. The image was posted after a follower asked to see the miss app open.

Maiara and Fernando’s relationship, full of comings and goings, undergoes a new crisis, caused by a backlander’s betrayal. “Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas”, said Maraisa’s sister in the nets. “It was all I needed to end the year with a flourish. Marília Mendonça, I should have listened to you more. Zero Liability. It’s never too late, right people?”, he completed.

The confusion would have started after Fernando posed with Francieli Padilha, pointed out as the supposed pivot of the end, in a bar in Guarapuava on Thursday (23/12), after a show with Sorocaba in the city of Paraná. The girl confirmed the singer’s intentions.

“He said he was single. I danced with him because he called me. I wasn’t the one who asked. And you should be putting firewood on it. I’m single, I take care of my life. I don’t have time to take care of other people’s lives. My life is so busy that I tell my clients that I would like the day to have more hours because I can’t handle the whole day”, warned Francieli.

In conversation with Leo Dias, Fernando denied the betrayal. “Do you know why this happens? Because there were a lot of women. Did he have a wife? There was a woman! And, like, everybody close, but there’s nothing. Do you think I was going to do something? It doesn’t exist!” he claimed.