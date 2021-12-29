Soteldo in Palmeiras? See what the club thinks about a possible attack by the striker | palm trees

However, at this moment there is no interest, conversation or negotiation do Palmeiras by the player, who shone with the Santos shirt before being sold to the Canadian club in April 2021.

1 of 2 Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images Soteldo is one of the main highlights of the Venezuelan national team — Photo: Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Despite being seen by Palmeiras as an athlete with great potential, there are several factors that explain the fact that there is no interest in signing him at this time.

Starting with the financial issue, since the Venezuelan receives a very high salary at Toronto FC, which paid six million dollars (about R$ 34 million in conversion at the time) to get him out of Santos.

At 48 min of the 2nd half – penalty goal by Soteldo of Venezuela against Argentina

Any negotiation, for loan or outright purchase, would involve significant amounts. And, at this moment, Palmeiras is concentrating its efforts – including financial ones – in the search for a center forward.

Another factor is Soteldo’s position, in which Verdão sees itself well served at the moment. Dudu, Rony and Gustavo Scarpa fulfill this role of attacking midfielder by the sides in the starting lineup, they like Abel Ferreira and already have high salaries.

Fabrício Crepaldi: “Palmeiras will spend good money to hire a center forward”

In addition, the arrival of the Venezuelan would take space and hinder the evolution of young people in whom the board and the technical committee have great hope, such as Wesley and Gabriel Veron.

A secondary issue, but one that is also taken into consideration, is the number of foreigners in the cast. In national competitions, only five can be listed per match. Palmeiras already has Gómez, Piquerez, Atuesta and Kuscevic in the group.

The search for reinforcements at the moment is concentrated first on the center forward and then on the left-handed defender. As they are happening with more force in the international market, there would be two more foreigners in the cast, totaling six. Soteldo would be the seventh.

Palmeiras has already signed three players for next season: goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, midfielder Atuesta and forward Rafael Navarro.