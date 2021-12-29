SP releases flu vaccine for all audiences

Doses of the flu vaccine (influenza) are distributed to all audiences, starting this Tuesday (28), in the city of São Paulo. To receive the immunizing agent, the individual must be over six months old and have not yet taken any vaccine against the disease in 2021.

The doses of flu vaccines are distributed, free of charge, in the Unified Health System (SUS) in the capital of São Paulo, while supplies last. Until then, the doses were applied only to people over 60 years old, children between six months and five years old, pregnant and postpartum women. Now, everyone can be immunized.

Flu vaccine is released to all audiences in the capital of São Paulo (Image: Reproduction/Twenty20photos/Envato)

The strategy of expanding the public for vaccination seeks to reduce cases of respiratory diseases in the capital. This is because the infection has caused a significant increase in the demand for care at health facilities. Symptoms also generate confusion with the Ômicron (B.1.1.529) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

It is worth remembering that, during the last few weeks, flu vaccines were no longer available at health posts. Immunization against influenza was only resumed after the donation from the Butantan Institute of 1 million doses of the vaccine to the city of São Paulo.

Flu outbreaks in SP

Currently, a wave of flu virus outbreaks affects the entire state of São Paulo, especially the capital. Other regions of Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro, also reported an increase in cases of respiratory infection.

It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, a new strain has been circulating in recent months, called Darwin (H3N2). This is one of those responsible for contributing to the increase in hospitalizations due to the flu. However, the available doses do not yet immunize against this specific type, but protect against the other strains that are in parallel circulation.

Source: Agência Brasil