SP wants to start child vaccination with or without Ministry approval – News

With the Covid-19 vaccination card template that will be used for ready child audience and already being printed, this Tuesday (28), the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), reinforced that the state’s plan is to start vaccinating the age group as soon as possible. “With or without approval by the Ministry of Health,” he declared.

According to the toucan, who since the beginning of the pandemic has been fighting battles with the federal government and the Ministry of Health when it comes to vaccines, the issue is not one of “formalization”, but of protection for the population.

Even without the green light from the ministry, Doria says she trusts that the São Paulo government will have the vaccines to start immunizing children in early January.

“São Paulo will make every possible effort to purchase the vaccine for children,” declared the governor.

For now, Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the vaccination of children. However, the governor said he was “managing” an emergency use request for CoronaVac for the group.

The immunization of children has been the newest stage of dispute between the government and the states. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, who is against the immunization of this group, does not hide his dissatisfaction with the issue.

On Monday (27), the president again questioned the need to immunize children by stating that deaths by Covid-19 do not justify the adoption of a vaccine against the disease. As a result, Bolsonaro also informed that he will not immunize his 11-year-old daughter Laura.

The president’s statement contradicts the position of technicians from the Ministry of Health itself. The Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, linked to the Ministry, prepared a technical note in which it reinforces the safety of the application of vaccines in children.

After opening a public consultation to evaluate childhood vaccination against Covid-19 in the country, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said last week that the federal government will vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years, but must request a prescription and signature of consent form by the parents. The requirements do not exist for other groups that have already had their vaccination authorized.

