Specialist teaches how to increase the chances of hitting the Mega-Sena – News

Mega-Sena is the hardest lottery to get right. That’s because the chance of putting the six tens on a 60-number wheel is 1 in 50 million. As the probability of winning the jackpot with a simple six-number bet is low, players choose to bet on more numbers on the card or participate in jackpots in order to get closer to the prize.

The big advantage of betting in a pool is that it is possible to play more numbers for a smaller amount, and thus increase the chances of taking the big prize. Since the beginning of the Mega-Sena sweepstakes in this category until the last one, in 2020, the prize has never been awarded to just one winner.

In 2019, a 20-quota jackpot made in the city of Juscimeira, Mato Grosso, was one of the winners of the R$304 million prize. Each player paid R$107.94 and the group won R$2.9 million in the draw. In addition to the draw, three other bets hit the six dozen: two in São Paulo and one in Criciúma, in Santa Catarina. Each winning bet ended up with R$76 million.

According to a doctor in economics and professor at the Catholic University of Brasília (UCB) Matheus Paiva, betting on a larger number of tens is the most efficient way to increase the chances of winning the grand prize. However, this option also increases the cost of the bet.

Therefore, the player can opt for the jackpot, which is when a group of up to 100 players makes a bet of up to 15 numbers. “Being in a pool means, in practice, placing more bets. Thus, the odds increase, but the expected prize decreases, because if any match in the pool is drawn, the prize will have to be divided among those who participated. In practical terms, bet in the sweepstakes it means giving up part of the prize to get a little more chance of being drawn”, explains the professor.

To score an extra ten on the card, the value of the bet goes from BRL 4.50 to BRL 31.50, but the odds go from 1 in 50 million, with six numbers, to 1 in 7 million, that is, seven times bigger. Caixa allows the player to bet up to 15 tens, but the investment is large: R$ 17,517.50. On the other hand, the chance of getting it right in this case is 1 in 10,000, more than 5,000 times greater than in the six tens game.

“Each game you make costs BRL 4.50. So your chance increases by 1 in 50 million for every BRL 4.50 you spend. So it doesn’t matter if you bet more times and fewer numbers or less times on more numbers, if you spend the same amount in each case. What will increase the chances of being drawn is, in short, the number of games you bet or, how much money you put in”, adds Paiva.

How to bet on jackpots

It is possible to participate in pools in several ways. In the most popular method, a group of people, usually friends, family or co-workers, raises an amount of money to call a bet with more than six numbers.

This is the simplest way to place bets in a pool, however, it is not officially recognized by Caixa Econômica. Therefore, it is necessary to have confidence in the people responsible for placing the bet and keeping the game ticket.

For those who don’t do without security, it is possible to bet on official Caixa jackpots. This type of bet can only be made in person at the Lottery Houses and respect some rules, such as, for example, each pot must have at least two odds and a maximum of 100.

Six tens bets can only have nine odds, and seven tens bets can only have up to 63 odds. Each odds has a minimum value of R$5.00 and a maximum of ten different bets can be placed. All need to have the same number of tens.

There are also sweepstakes organized by lottery outlets. This method is recognized by Caixa, but it is different from the previous one, as the lottery house is responsible for issuing the wheel of the bet, choosing the numbers, the amount of bets and the odds for the Mega-Sena da Virada.

This is the most practical way of betting on a pool. Just go to a lottery and choose one of the tickets on sale. The downside of this method is that there is an administration fee of up to 35% for the fee. The collection is authorized by the Caixa for the work that the lottery shop has to set the bet and process the order.

The draw for contest nº 2440 of Mega da Virada will take place from 20:00 on December 31, in São Paulo. Bets can be placed until 5pm on the same day. The last contest of the year is the only one that doesn’t accumulate. If no one guesses the six numbers, the prize is split between the players who guess the five tens.