‘Spider-Man 3’ is set to become the MOST PROFITABLE movie in Sony history

The beloved sequel ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ became a huge success, to the point of conquering the position of the biggest global box office of 2021.

And the production is also set to break a new record, becoming the most profitable film in the history of the Sony Pictures. The information was revealed by the Deadline portal.

According to the publication, experts indicate that the feature should yield at least $600 million just for Sony. The value is equivalent to the portion dedicated solely to the studio, after the appropriate divisions between the company, the Marvel Studios and the other producers involved in the project.

It’s worth remembering that this is the 5th film to hit the $1 billion mark at the box office without opening in China, an incredibly impressive feat in the pandemic era.

the movie adds up US$467.3 million in the US and US$587.1 million in the international market, totaling US$1.05 billion worldwide.

‘no return home‘ was also the first film to cross the billion dollar mark since ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘ (US$ 1.073 billion) in December 2019.

It is the 49th film to surpass $1 billion worldwide in unadjusted global revenues, but it is only the 5th to do so without China.

With no premiere forecast in China, it is on the list of films that won the billion without having been released there, such as ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Chest of Death‘(US$1.066 billion in 2006),’The dark Knight‘(US$ 1,004 billion in 2008),’Alice in Wonderland‘ (US$ 1.025 billion in 2010) and ‘wildcard‘(US$1.073 billion in 2019).

The film also surpassed ‘Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle‘ ($404 million) as the highest-grossing in HISTORY by Sony Pictures.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.