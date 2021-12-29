The new meeting between Sport and Diego Souza had to be postponed. Initially, the virtual meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but ended up being modified for agenda reasons. Now, the expectation of the Pernambuco club is that talks will resume on Wednesday afternoon.

– We were going to talk to Diego Souza today (Tuesday), along with his manager, but there wasn’t any. Very likely to happen on Wednesday – says the president of the club, Yuri Romão.

Despite the change, Rubro-negro remains optimistic for a positive outcome. Over the past few days, negotiations have advanced and the parties are now seeking to advance the details related to midfielder payments.

– We moved forward, had a conversation (on Monday), Augusto Carreras and Jorge Andrade participated. Some doubts were resolved regarding the proposal and we decided to move forward on values – explains the agent.

this tuesday, Sport even met with a possible sponsor for the club, aiming at the 2022 season. The conversations, however, are not directly linked to an investment in the 87 shirt. They exist, according to the president, for the purpose of commercializing the spaces that are still open in the Roubro-negro uniform.

– It is a possible sponsor for the club itself – says Yuri Romão.

Amidst the conversations, a document was leaked on social networks with a proposal for a one-year contract and a salary of R$100,000 (in addition to productivity bonuses). Sport, however, issued an official statement denying having leaked the offer presented to the midfielder.

Diego Souza is on vacation in the United States, but has been in contact with Sport since he was free in the market. He defended Grêmio in 2021 and did not have his contract renewed for the next season, being free to sign with other clubs.