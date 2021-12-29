Statue of Jesus destroyed in series of attacks on Christian community in India

Several Christmas celebrations in India have come under attack in recent days. A statue of Jesus and Santa Claus sculptures were also vandalized in several Indian cities. Information is from The Guardian newspaper.

Christians in India make up about 2% of the country’s population and attacks in recent days have been blamed on right-wing Hindu groups. Militants accuse Christians of using the festivities to force Hindus to convert.

In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, members of right-wing Hindu groups burned sculptures of Santa Claus outside missionary-run schools. They also accused Christian missionaries of using Christmas celebrations to attract people.

“With the arrival of December, Christian missionaries become active in the name of Christmas, Santa Claus and New Year. They attract children by having Santa Claus distribute gifts to them and they attract them to Christianity,” said Ajju Chauhan, regional secretary general of Bajrang Dal, one of the right-wing Hindu organizations leading the protest.

In Assam, two protesters broke into a Presbyterian church on Christmas Eve and disrupted the celebration, demanding that all Hindus leave the building. Police arrested the two involved.

In Haryana state, on Christmas Eve, an evening celebration at a school in Pataudi was interrupted by members of a right-wing Hindu group. They claimed that the festive event, which included Christmas songs and dances and teachings from the Bible, was being used for “religious conversion in the costume of Christmas celebration” and that they were “brainwashing children.”

In the same state, the day after Christmas, a statue of Jesus was torn down and the Church of the Holy Redeemer, in Ambala, was vandalized.

A Christmas event that is held every year at the Matridham Ashram in Uttar Pradesh was also attacked by a group of Hindus who chanted slogans like “stop conversions” and “missionary murdabad”, which means “death to missionaries”.

Religious intolerance towards India’s non-Hindu minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians, has grown under the rule of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Since the BJP took power in 2014, attacks on Christians have increased. According to a report by the organization Persecution Relief, crimes against Christians increased by 60% from 2016 to 2019.

