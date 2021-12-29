Suspected of ordering slaughter in Fortaleza, arrested; 12 were captured | Ceará

One of the men named as mastermind of the massacre that killed five people in Fortaleza was arrested this Monday (27). He was caught while trying to escape, according to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSPDS). The killing took place at dawn on the 25th, during a party on a soccer field in Bairro Sapiranga.

This Tuesday (28), the suspect in ordering the crime, João Ricardo Sousa da Silva, known as “Das Facas” or “RJ”, had his arrest in flagrante delicto converted to preventive after going through a custody hearing. He already answers for murder.

The investigations, so far, point to an internal feud between members of the same criminal faction as the reason for the slaughter. They disputed the domain of drug trafficking in the Sapiranga region.

So far, 12 people have been captured. The last one was a 17-year-old teenager, located this Tuesday afternoon (28), in the municipality of Maranguape, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. He was taken to the Police Station for Children and Adolescents (DCA).

Two suspects of having carried out the Sapiranga massacre, in Fortaleza, had their arrests in the act converted into preventive ones by the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE), this Monday (27), during a custody hearing. According to the decision, they were recognized as the perpetrators of the killings.

Five victims died at the scene of the murders. Another six people were assisted at health units in Fortaleza. Until then, official information indicated that one of the hospitalized victims, a woman, had also died. However, in the last update, at 7:41 pm this Tuesday (28th), the SSPDS reported that, when carrying out a new check on the victims’ situation, it was verified that the woman was alive.

Videos released by the Department of Homicide and Personal Protection (DHPP) show the arrival at the police station of six suspects arrested for participating in the slaughter.

According to Harley Filho, director of the DHPP, of the six deaths already confirmed by security agencies, five were men. This was the seventh massacre that took place in Ceará in 2021, resulting in the death of 32 people in this type of crime.

Also according to the DHPP director, six pistols and two roni kits, which are accessories used to transform the weapon into a submachine gun, were seized with some of the suspects.

“As soon as we learned about these deaths, the Civil Police started the segment investigations, we put some teams on the street to try to identify the perpetrator, seize the firearms and, in this context, and with the help of the population, we managed to succeed in locate a house where individuals would be carrying firearms and would actually be suspected of this crime,” he said.

The delegate confirmed that the victims were at a time of Christmas celebration on a football field when they were surprised by the perpetrators of the crime. He pointed out that some people managed to escape the killers, but others were shot and are considered attempted victims.