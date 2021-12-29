Suspected of trying to kill Queen Elizabeth at Christmas has photo exposed

Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, is the young man suspected of breaking into Windsor Castle with the intention of killing Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Eve, according to information from the British press.

According to the Daily Mail, Jaswant’s family regretted what had happened and said they did not understand why the young man had tried to assassinate the matriarch of British royalty.

For businessman Jasbir Singh Chail, father of the suspect, “something has gone terribly wrong” with Jaswant, but he has yet to find out, as he is out of contact with his son.

“We still can’t talk to him, but we are trying to understand the help he needs,” he said, noting that the family is “going through a very difficult time” and that “solving all this has not been easy”.

Understand

Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested last Saturday (25) after he infiltrated Windsor Castle in London. In a video, he said he wanted to “assassinate the Queen” and added: “I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I’m going to do: I’m going to try to assassinate Queen Elizabeth.”

According to British media, the suspect was carrying a weapon with a bow and arrows. On Sunday (26), police said he was admitted to a psychiatric center.

The young man says the motivation behind the attack would be “revenge” due to a massacre committed in 1919 by British troops against protesters in India, when the country was still a colony of the United Kingdom.