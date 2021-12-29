Sydney disapproves of salary cuts, but still tries to deal with Cruzeiro

The defender Sidnei did not like Cruzeiro’s attempt to reduce his remuneration and may leave the club soon. The 32-year-old defender disapproved of the attempt by Ronaldo Fenômeno and his peers to cut their salaries in 2022.

The idea of ​​Sydney’s stalemate is that its lawyers settle the contract termination with Fox. Otherwise, they do not rule out a lawsuit against the miners to guarantee what they consider a debt.

Cruzeiro had signed a two-season contract with Sydney. The player would receive R$ 250 thousand per month and would have R$ 1.2 million gloves, diluted in 24 months. In all, he would receive R$300,000 at Toca da Raposa II.

The formatting of the contract did not please the new management, which tried to readjust the player’s bond. He, however, is not willing to reduce salaries by 60% and is even considering going to court to receive its termination.

