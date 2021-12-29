Tadeu Schmidt reveals changes at BBB22’s house: ‘Many news’ | Fun



Tadeu Schmidt – Instagram Reproduction

Thaddeus SchmidtInstagram Play

Published 12/28/2021 15:34

With the debut of “Big Brother Brasil 22” on Globo TV, the program’s team begins to release several spoilers on how the new house should look like. And it looks like a lot comes around! This time, the presenter Tadeu Schmidt confirmed that the Leader’s Room will also undergo changes.

“Where is the room of the leader who was here? Isn’t it here anymore? I can see everything here. Lots of news! It’s getting beautiful,” said the journalist in a video published on Tuesday, on the reality show’s official Twitter. Despite not having shown exactly the room, it is worth mentioning that the entire house is undergoing transformations. Previously, Boninho had already shown that the headquarters will gain a second floor and a mysterious room.