Tadeu Schmidt reveals changes at BBB22’s house: ‘Many news’ | Fun

Published 12/28/2021 15:34
With the debut of “Big Brother Brasil 22” on Globo TV, the program’s team begins to release several spoilers on how the new house should look like. And it looks like a lot comes around! This time, the presenter Tadeu Schmidt confirmed that the Leader’s Room will also undergo changes.
“Where is the room of the leader who was here? Isn’t it here anymore? I can see everything here. Lots of news! It’s getting beautiful,” said the journalist in a video published on Tuesday, on the reality show’s official Twitter. Despite not having shown exactly the room, it is worth mentioning that the entire house is undergoing transformations. Previously, Boninho had already shown that the headquarters will gain a second floor and a mysterious room.
Hey, where is the Leader’s Room? #BBB Network #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/9YWZkjzF9f
— Big Brother Brazil (@bbb) December 28, 2021
Yesterday, Tadeu entered the most guarded house in Brazil for the first time. In a video published by Gshow, he appeared wearing a helmet with the Globo logo, but it was the journalist and presenter’s reaction that caught the attention. “You can imagine where I am, don’t you? Why am I wearing this helmet? I’m at the ‘BBB 22’ house. It’s creepy, really… Dammit. I’m all creepy!”, he said. The house should have its finishing touches in the next few days.