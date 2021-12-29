Teresina UPA is crowded with cases of flu syndrome and patients wait on the floor for care | Piauí

The Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Promorar, South Zone of Teresina, was packed this Tuesday afternoon (28) with cases of flu-like illnesses. Some patients had to wait on the floor for care.

Mechanic Egídio Bezerra had been waiting for his wife’s care since 7:00 am. At around 3 pm, the patient had not yet been seen.

“A suffering that has no one to bear. There are many patients and few doctors. Everyone in there with flu-like symptoms,” he said.

In the unit’s corridors, more patients were standing up for assistance. Retired Geraldo was transferred from the Hospital do Parque Piauí to the UPA, even so he had to wait.

“This long wait for assistance is a disregard for the population. Look that my father was classified as a priority”, said Clésio.

THE g1 he sought out the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) to find out what measures are being taken to solve the problem of overcrowding in the Promorar UPA. In a statement, the FMS reported that the increase in flu-like illnesses is common with the onset of rains.

“The orientation of the FMS is to maintain preventive care, use of a mask, hand hygiene and the use of alcohol in gel. With the appearance of symptoms, look for flu-like UBS”, said the Foundation.

