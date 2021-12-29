The 1st example of the new Antonov 178, rival to the Embraer KC-390, is completed

Image: Antonov





Touted as a potential competitor to the Brazilian Embraer KC-390 Millennium, the Ukrainian Antonov An-178-100P jet – a new version developed from the An-178, was revealed fully assembled for the first time this Tuesday, December 28th.

Antonov State Enterprise, part of Ukroboronprom, has officially unveiled the first copy, serial 0001, of the military transport aircraft, which will now go on to certification testing. Specialists and high-ranking military officials attended the completion of construction ceremony and transition to the testing phase.

According to Antonov, the An-178-100P is a new generation aircraft created on the basis of the world's modern information technologies. It is equipped with hundreds of electronic computers that allow it to integrate all the aircraft's systems and sensors and automate the control of its performance.





The An-178 can be used for transporting personnel, delivering weapons and light military equipment by parachute landing and launching methods, as well as for transporting goods.

“Tomorrow it will be exactly one year since we gathered in this workshop to sign a historic contract with the support and direct participation of the President, who launches new planes into the sky for our Army and Armed Forces.

“Today we see the first fruits of this contract – the planes that will soon take off and serve our Armed Forces. So a year ago, few people believed that we would be able to, that we were ready and that we would do it. Today we confirm not only the capacity, but also the ambitions for new contracts for the Armed Forces, for the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Internal Administration.

“So I am convinced that we have a lot of work ahead of us. And may the new year of 2022 bring us many new contracts, a lot of work, a lot of new aircraft.

“This year Ukroboronprom production numbers have increased by more than 20%, mainly due to aircraft construction. So I want to sincerely thank you for your work. Glory ANTONOV, glory to all employees of this legendary factory and glory to Ukraine!”, said Yuriy Gusev, General Director of Ukroboronprom.

Image: Antonov

Image: Antonov





The program to create the An-178-100P involves more than 30 Ukrainian companies that dominate the manufacture of 177 components for this aircraft. In particular, for the first time in Ukraine, ANTONOV, STC Ekran, PJSC FED and HAKB developed and implemented a modern electronic aircraft control system and control system for wing mechanization.

Foreign suppliers from Europe, the US and Canada are also involved in the aircraft’s equipment.

“It’s a very emotional time. Many of us dream of being pilots as children. But the most difficult thing is to build an airplane, which will later be used by pilots. It seems to me symbolic and important for Ukraine to demonstrate its defense capacity through synergy, through joint effort.

“And there won’t be just three of these planes, there will be more. We demonstrate that we know how to build, we know how to fly and we know how to defend ourselves. Thank you so much for this”, said Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

Antonov information



