the best 2021 pickup trucks







Fiat Strada Ranch 2022 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

The growing segment of pickup trucks had important news this year in Brazil. Despite the recent crisis caused by the lack of semiconductors – which has affected the automotive industry on a global scale – the category of pickup trucks is still on the rise, and together with SUVs, it concentrated most of the launches in the Brazilian market in 2021. In addition to being sought after for professional use – especially in agribusiness – have also attracted the attention of urban consumers.

In the latest edition of the Trend Car award, which awarded the best launches of 2021, three pickup trucks stood out: the Fiat Strada CVT, the new Fiat Toro and the Ram 1500 Rebel. All from the Stellantis group, they were chosen by the judges as the finalists in the Pick-up category. Learn a little more about each of the pickup trucks:

Fiat Strada CVT

Sales leader in the Brazilian market among all bodies, Fiat Strada won the CVT gearbox option in December. With an unprecedented top-of-the-line version, the new Strada CVT innovated by being the first small pickup truck equipped with an automatic transmission, an option long awaited by consumers of the model. Under the hood, the pickup has the same recipe as the entry-level versions of the Pulse SUV, which features the 107 hp 1.3 Firefly engine associated with a CVT-type automatic transmission, which simulates 7 gears.

The CVT gear option will only be offered on the Volcano versions and on the unprecedented top-of-the-range Ranch, which costs R$ 116,990. Inspired by the big sister Toro Ranch, the new version features new exterior gray accents, Ranch logos and new 15” alloy wheels with mixed-use tires. Inside, the dashboard and leather seats gain details in brown and Ranch badges below the media center, rugs and on the door sills. Strada was named the best pick-up truck in the Trend Car 2022 award, with 41.7% of the votes in the second round.





Fiat Strada Ranch 2022 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Fiat Toro

Considered the best idea of ​​the decade by Guia do Carro, the Fiat Toro pickup was restyled in April this year. One of the pioneers (and absolute leader) in the C-Pick-up segment, Fiat Toro gained new features inside and out to guard against the onslaught of new pickup trucks that are coming, such as the Chevrolet Montana and the Ford Maverick. Visually, the new Fiat Toro gained external modifications on the hood, grille and bumper. Inside, the highlight is the new multimedia center – which can be 8.4” or 10” – and the new connectivity features.

However, the biggest news from Fiat Toro was the debut of the new 1.3 turbo flex engine of 185 hp (e) / 180 hp (g) and 270 Nm, which also powers the Jeep Compass and Commander SUVs, and will be the only engine in the new Renegade, which debuts in 2022. In the case of Fiat Toro, the new 1.3 replaced the old 1.8 flex engine of 139 hp and 189 Nm – which should be discontinued in 2022 – in almost all versions, with the exception of the entry option Endurance. Just above, the pickup still kept the option of the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of 170 hp in the 4×4 options.





Fiat Toro Ultra Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

1500 Ram

Launched in late 2020, the large Ram 1500 pickup truck had its first units delivered just earlier this year. With 524 plates issued as of November, the US-imported pickup truck helped Ram finish 2021 with the second consecutive year of record sales. Also a finalist in the pick-up category at the Trend Car 2022 award, the Ram 1500 features the powerful 5.7 V8 Hemi engine with 400 hp and 556 Nm of torque as a highlight.

The engine is always associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission. According to Ram, the 1500 Rebel pickup truck accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and has a top speed limited to 174 km/h. At almost 6 m in length and weighing more than 2.5 tonnes, the Ram 1500 can tow 5,062 kg. Sold only in the version with Rebel sports appeal, the Ram 1500 arrives in Brazil with a packed package of equipment and starts at R$ 449,990.