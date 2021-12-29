Multiple high quality indie games were released in 2021, with titles from the most diverse genres. Metroidvanias, RPGs, roguelites and even nostalgic platform games marked the category and many may have gone unnoticed, either by gamers or even the specialized media.

With that in mind, we’ve put together the best indie games of 2021, from those that received great prominence under the spotlight of the gaming community to those that were released in the middle of the year. As a criterion, we only take into account games produced by indie studios, even if they are under the umbrella of a major publisher, as is the case with It Takes Two on EA or Life is Strange: True Colors on Square Enix. The list is not in any order of priority.

unsighted

Unsighted, easily the best metroidvania of the year, is the result of the passion and dedication of two Brazilian women, Tiani Pixel and Fernanda Dias, who make up Studio Pixel Punk. The game follows the protagonist Alma, an automaton who searches for her lost companion amidst the chaos of Arcadia. For that, it is necessary to use the most varied tools and weapons to face enemies, solve puzzles and find hidden secrets in the world.

In our review of Unsighted, we said: “The indie game brings a reinterpretation of the metroidvania genre with an engaging and well-written story, memorable gameplay, cutting-edge pixel art and a lot of attention to detail. There’s little room for boredom, and even when you don’t want to face challenging opponents, you can enjoy all the great setting and maybe sit and fish with a friend.”

Dodgeball Academy

Another successful Brazilian on the list, Dodgeball Academia puts players in the middle of fun dodgeball matches. Merging RPG with sport, the game follows Otto’s journey, who needs to train on and off the court to dominate the school.

With an artistic style reminiscent of year 2000 cartoons and extremely charismatic characters, Dodgeball Academia captures the fun essence of dodgeball games and amplifies them in games full of emotions, colors and mirabolous powers. Everything with that very Brazilian touch.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Finalist in the Best Game with Social Impact (Games for Impact) category at The Game Awards 2021, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a delicate work of art. Sympathetic from the start, Chicory tells a moving story about the pressures placed on us and the importance of companionship.

All of this is packed with a beautiful artistic direction and a gameplay that revolves around art, where the use of colors opens new paths and cures the lack of prospects for the future.

Kena and the Bridge of Spirits

Kena and the Bridge of Spirits is the debut title from Ember Labs, a producer who was known for making high quality 3D animations. The PlayStation and PC game puts players in the role of Kena, a girl who needs to rebuild a world in ruins.

In our review of Kena and the Bridge of Spirits, we said: “With elegantly simple combat and a beautiful world, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is reminiscent of the days of Zeldas, Okami and Star Fox Adventures of the N64/GameCube era, at the same time in that adds modern, personal and distinctive touches.”

death’s door

Death’s Door is one of the most stylish games of the year with an immersive gameplay that only proves Devolver Digital’s good hand when choosing which games to distribute.

In our review, we describe it as: “This crow’s honest work is more than fun. This adventure in the realm untouched by death is simply unmissable. With great combat filled with melee weapons, arrows and magic, experience a fantastic variety of beasts and demigods in this wonderful action RPG, where mistakes are punished and victory is rewarded in beautiful settings in this dark and comical tale.”

It Takes Two

Voted Best Game of 2021 at The Game Awards, It Takes Two is the pinnacle of creativity in cooperative gameplay by Hazelight, the same studio as A Way Out and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

In our review, we said: “It Takes Two plays with every possible genre, yet it retains the DNA of a platform game most of the time. Throughout the game, players will have the chance to follow not only a story that they can easily identify with, but they will also face absolutely unpredictable challenges. We never know what Cody and May’s abilities will be in the next stage or what puzzles will be presented. Fleeing from one of the biggest issues in the industry today — needless repetition — It Takes Two may fall short of the narrative pace, but it never fails to surprise and engage us with new challenges and gameplay options.”

Life is Strange: True Colors

Winner of the Best Game with Social Impact (Games for Impact) category at TGA 2021, Life is Strange: True Colors puts players in control of Alex Chen, a young woman with extraordinary power: empathy. She arrives in a small town in the US countryside to be reunited with her brother, from which she was separated for many years after her mother’s death.

In our review of Life is Strange: True Colors we said: “The best game in the series to date, Life is Strange: True Colors is a necessary lesson in empathy, love and acceptance led by the franchise’s supreme protagonist and the most engaging characters that we’ve already seen it in Life is Strange.”

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights

In Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, players control young Lily, who needs to cleanse a devastated realm. To face the most diverse dangers, she will have as allies lost souls who bring unique abilities.

In our Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights review we said: “Effectively Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights does not bring anything new or revolutionary to the contemporary metroidvanias formula, but it executes all the elements with the grace of a lily. The immersive back-scanning, the provocative and challenging combat, the melancholy tone and the variety of skills to use and enemies to fight are just some of the elements that keep the indie game interesting from start to finish.”

Dandy Ace

A fun roguelite conceived in national territory, Dandy Ace is the latest work by Mad Mimic, creators of No Heroes Here and Mônica ea Guarda dos Coelhos. Players control Ace, a sorcerer who is trapped by a rival and must escape a cycle of death and repetition characterized by eccentric characters and lots of fun.

In our review of Dandy Ace we said: “With impeccable details, lots of mean bunnies and lots of places to explore, Dandy Ace is a great roguelike and doesn’t fall short.”

Incryption

With a retelling of the card game and roguelite genres, Inscryption is one of the year’s most pleasant surprises. With a gothic horror theme and immersive gameplay, the title from the creators of Pony Island and distributed by Devolver Digital is one of the must-have indies of 2021.

As our partners in the IGN US said, “It’s better if you play knowing as little about the game as possible.”

So, which of the indie games listed above did you play and love? Want to try some? Know one that should be on the list? Comment below.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Bruno Yonezawa at the twitter, TikTok and on Twitch.