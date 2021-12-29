‘The crown will be mine’ · TV News

Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will cause a slaughter in one of his delusions. In In Times of the Emperor, he will describe a vision he had with Pedro (Selton Mello) and Teresa (Leticia Sabatella) dethroned and humiliated by their possession of the crown. The premonition, in fact, was the result of the villain’s imagination when he took a few good sips of a hallucinogenic tea given by the Indians.

In scenes planned for the January 6th chapter , Dolores’s husband (Daphne Bozaski) will advance the newspaper’s headlines. In the prints, it will be written that Paraguay defeated Brazil together with its allies in Curupati.

“I wanted to see Pedroca’s face reading this. He’s going to tear his hair out. Solano Lopez [Roberto Birindelli] he must be satisfied with me, without my information it would be difficult for Paraguay to win this battle”, he will say in a conversation with Borges (Danilo Dal Farra). “Imagine if they discover the frauds of deputy Tonico Rocha!”

Tonico will say that he does not intend to stay in the deputy post for a long time. “I had a vision, Borges, a revealing vision about my future,” he recalls.

alternative reality

In the hallucination narrated by the bad character, Pedro and Teresa will be chased and surrendered during a battle. Piatã (Clovys Torres), Jacira (Valéria Alencar) and Celestina (Bel Kutner), also present in Tonico’s premonition, will have a tragic end when they are shot dead. In imperial attire, the politician will tie the pair of rivals to a trunk.

“But how? This crown is mine!” Peter will shout. “It was yours! Now it’s mine, Tonico Rocha: the true Emperor of Brazil!”, will end the character of Alexandre Nero in his vision.

Back to real life, Tonico will be confident: “Write what I’m saying: that crown Pedroca will still be mine.”

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

