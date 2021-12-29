The digital wallet once again offers coupons for R$50!

The much sought after coupon of R$50 from PayPal is once again available to registered users on the platform. This December, the company surprised everyone with a super promotion that guarantees discounts for purchases paid for with the digital wallet. Many users took advantage and already guaranteed the gifts for the end of the year.

However, there was a problem, some people noticed a certain flaw in the PayPal system and created multiple accounts with the same CPF in order to use multiple coupons. Therefore, after noticing the fraud, the company decided to deactivate the credit of all those who had not yet used it.

But to the delight of many, the R$50 coupon was once again available, but only for a few eligible users. To find out if you are one of them, just enter the promotion site. Once that’s done, follow the step-by-step instructions below:

Click on “Redeem Coupon”;

Login or create a PayPal account;

Tap on “Wallet”;

Choose the option “Offers”;

See if the promotional balance has been made available.

This way, you can check whether or not you are eligible to take advantage of your coupon and guarantee your holiday gifts.

Where can I use the coupon?

There is a wide variety of partner stores that already allow the digital chair as a form of payment. Check out some options for companies where you can use your discount coupon and take advantage of the offers:

Airbnb;

Goal;

Uber Eats;

Uber;

Facebook;

Brastemp;

Free market;

Deezer;

Xbox.

If you are not a Paypal user yet, you can use the platform through the website on your computer or through the application that is available for both Android and IOS, just register and enter your bank account and credit card details or/ and debt. Furthermore, the account is free and does not charge fees for purchases and services in the national territory.

