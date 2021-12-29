The Egyptian pharaoh mummy ‘unwrapped’ digitally for the 1st time

Abhishek Pratap

A CT scan reveals the skull of Amenhotep 1

Credit, PA Media

The mummified body of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh was first studied in millennia after being digitally “unwrapped”.

The mummy of Amenhotep 1, who ruled from 1525 to 1504 BC, was found at a site in Deir el-Bahari 140 years ago.

But archaeologists refrained from opening it to preserve the exquisite face mask and bandages.

Computed tomography (CT) scans have now revealed previously unknown information about the pharaoh and his burial.

