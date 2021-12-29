the extreme events that caused deaths, displacements and billionaire losses in 2021







Cyclone Yaas devastated India and Bangladesh in May Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Extreme events associated with climate change brought misery to millions around the world in 2021, according to a new report.

The study, carried out by the NGO Christian Aid, identified 10 extreme events, each causing billions in damage.

The study was closed before the end of the year and therefore did not contemplate the most recent catastrophes such as the cyclones that devastated part of the State of Kentucky, in the United States, nor the huge floods that devastate the State of Bahia, in Brazil.

The biggest financial impacts came from Hurricane Ida, which hit the United States in August, and from floods in Europe in July.

The Paraná River drought, which affects Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay, is also referred to in the report as “other extreme weather events”, despite its financial loss not having been measured. The river is at its lowest level in 77 years.

In many poorer regions, floods and storms have caused massive displacement of people and great suffering.

Not all extreme weather events are caused or linked to climate change, although scientists have been investigating these connections.

A leading researcher, Friederike Otto, tweeted earlier this year that every heat wave that is happening in the world is now “made more likely and more intense” by human-induced climate change.

In relation to storms and hurricanes, there is growing evidence that climate change is also affecting these weather phenomena.

In August, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published the first part of its sixth assessment report.

With regard to tropical hurricanes and cyclones, the authors said they had “great confidence” in the evidence that the intensity of these events was influenced by human action.

“The proportion of intense tropical cyclones, average tropical cyclone wind speeds and peak wind speeds of the most intense tropical cyclones will increase on a global scale as global warming increases,” the study noted.

Just weeks after this report was released, Hurricane Ida hit the United States.

According to Christian Aid, it was the most destructive weather event of the year in financial terms.





Hurricane Ida caused the most financial damage amid extreme weather events, according to a Christian Aid report. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The hurricane caused thousands of Louisiana residents to be evacuated.

That storm brought heavy rains in several states and cities, with New York issuing a flood emergency alert for the first time.

About 95 people died, with economic losses estimated at $65 billion.

The second most expensive financial event was the widespread flooding in Germany, France and other European countries in July.

The speed and intensity of the water overwhelmed the defense structures and 240 people died. Damages recorded were about US$43 billion.

In the study, most of the weather events on the list took place in developed countries.

That’s because it’s easier to estimate financial losses through insurance claims, generally available in wealthier countries, where people can pay for policies from their homes and businesses.

According to insurer Aon, 2021 is likely to be the fourth time in five years that global natural disasters have cost more than $100 billion.

The report also documents many other events where the financial impact is more difficult to determine, but the impact on people is significant.

The floods in South Sudan have displaced more than 800,000 people, while 200,000 have had to flee their homes to escape Cyclone Tauktae, which hit India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives Islands in May.

“It’s a huge human impact,” said report author Katherine Kramer of Christian Aid.





Austria suffered floods in August Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“Obviously losing your home, your livelihood and everything, and not having the resources to rebuild it is incredibly difficult. On the other hand, if you have insurance, at least you have some mechanism for starting over.”

The report highlights the need for greater efforts to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in order to minimize future climate-related impacts.

It also asks diplomats specializing in climate negotiations to help poorer countries suffering huge economic losses.

In the global climate negotiations at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow (COP26), Scotland, this issue of funding for damages caused by climate-related events generated great disagreement among countries.

Developing nations wanted money — the richest said more dialogue is needed.





In South Sudan, floods have caused hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

“While it was good to see the issue of damage and loss becoming a big issue at COP26, it was extremely disappointing to end it without a fund set up to really help people who are suffering permanent losses due to climate change,” said Nushrat Chowdhury, Christian Aid climate justice advisor in Bangladesh.

“Creating this fund should be a global priority in 2022.”