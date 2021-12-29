‘The hospital is full, we need the support of health professionals’, calls for Itabuna’s secretary | Bahia

The Health Secretary of the city of Itabuna, one of the most affected by rain in southern Bahia, made an appeal this Wednesday (29). Several health posts in the city were flooded and the municipality lost many medicines and basic health items.

1 of 4 Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

Also on Tuesday (28), Governor Rui Costa commented on the situation and informed that several cities lost 100% of their medicines and vaccines. Bahia has 136 municipalities in emergency situation and more than 471,000 people affected by rain.

Lívia Mendes highlighted that the central warehouse of the Itabuna Health Department was completely destroyed. Losses are being booked.

2 of 4 Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

“Our city was heavily hit by rain on the 25th and 26th of December. We lost a lot of material. Some posts were completely flooded, such as in Mangabinha and Rua de Palha. We lost medications. Our central warehouse, with all our supplies, was completely flooded”.

“We are still taking inventory of all losses. We need help, we need medication.”

3 of 4 Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The secretary also spoke about the need for basic items for the 1,700 homeless and displaced people in the city. She also called for health professionals to help victims.

“The homeless also need clothes, a hygiene kit, food, mineral water. We have around 1,700 homeless people and we also need the support of health professionals. We now have many people with flu-like illnesses”.

4 of 4 Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Rain causes damage and destroys health facilities in Itabuna — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

“Our UPA, yesterday, had more than 400 visits. The hospital is full, the pediatric part is also full, so we need help from doctors, nurses, health professionals in general, to help us cope after this calamity ”.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻