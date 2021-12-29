The Last of Us Part 2 has a small but surprising detail • Eurogamer.pt

Had anyone already discovered this?

The Last of Us Part 2 was without a doubt one of the games of the year 2020.

Anyone familiar with Naughty Dog games knows that the studio excels in the realistic worlds and characters it creates, down to the smallest detail. And it seems that Reddit user KiwiOutrageous discovered something in the game that missed many players.

During the ‘The Aquarium’ mission, players take control of Abby during a flashback with Owen, where the two explore an abandoned aquarium in search of objects and clues.

KiwiOutrageous realized that during the mission, players can slide along the handrail inside the aquarium as they walk towards it – you can see it better in the video below.

Of course, this isn’t something that will abruptly change the way you experience the game, but it’s these details that make the world of The Last of Us Part 2 so real.

Did you already realize that you could slide down the banister?

