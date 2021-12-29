The MC-21 plane, a new rival to the 737 MAX and the A320neo, is certified by Russia

MC-21-300 – Image: Dmitry Terekhov / CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The new Russian civil aircraft MC-21 (or MS-21, as our S is spelled C in the Russian language) received today, December 28, a certificate of basic type, said Minister of Industry and Commerce, Denis Manturov , to reporters, as reported by the TASS news agency.

The basic certification assumes the use of the American Pratt & Whitney engine (PW140) and a wing made of materials imported by Russia. Next year, the certificate will be changed to allow the use of the wing made of composite materials developed by the country itself and the PD-14 engine, also national. With the foreign engine, the jet is called MC-21-300. With the national, MC-21-310.

“Certification flights to expand the certificate will continue into next year and into 2023 as they will expand to 2024. Changes to the certificate, which imply the use of a composite Russian wing and a Russian engine, are planned for 2022,” said the minister.

“Obtaining a type certificate from the Federal Air Transport Agency is a milestone for the MC-21 program and the aviation industry. The document confirms that the MC-21-310 aircraft is ready for full scale series production. It will be modern, beautiful and world-class, without exaggeration. It has a number of constructive innovations and the widest cabin among aircraft in the same class. I’m sure airlines and passengers will like it,” said Rostec head Sergey Chemezov, as quoted by the corporation’s press service.





“In 2022, we will focus our efforts on expanding the type certification of the MC-21-300 aircraft. First, we will complete the certification of an aircraft with a wing made of Russian composite materials. We will also test the aircraft in conditions of high altitude, strong crosswinds, low temperatures and high temperatures. This will allow Rossiya Airlines to operate the MC-21-300 in any geographic zone,” said Irkut Corporation CEO Andrey Boginsky.

The mid-range MC-21-300 aircraft with wings made of Russian composite materials completed its maiden flight on December 25th.

The project was developed by Irkut Corporation, which is part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), controlled by Rostec.

Earlier this month, Manturov said commercial deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin next year.



