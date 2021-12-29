‘The More Life, the Better!’: Flávia and Guilherme will take the risk to help Neném | come around

▶ Review the interview that Neném gave to Globo Esporte:
Baby is obliged to praise Trombada in an interview
Understand the roll of money:
💰 Roni promised to help Cora (Valentina Bandeira) pay big money to Conrado (Alex Nader):
Roni worries when Conrado tells him he will have to pay Cora’s debt
💰 Therefore, Roni decided to ask Neném for money:
Roni begs Baby to pay her debt
💰 As the player refused, Roni appealed and lied to get the money:
Roni deceives baby
Fearing that the worst will happen to his brother, Neném promises to give him the 15,000 he needs. For this, the player borrows dindim from Guilherme (Mateus Solano) and agrees to deliver it to Conrado after the game. But Roni changes plans and orders Conrado to demand his brother’s money during the soccer match. That way, Neném will miss the chance to return to the lawns.
Roni will be able to destabilize Neném, who will be completely groundless minutes before the match. Luckily for the ace, Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will go to the locker room to give her friend good luck, and will end up finding out what’s going on.
“Did you understand why I can’t stay in the game? If this Claudinho Feijoada doesn’t receive the money, it’s over for Roni”, says Neném.
To the player’s surprise, Flávia will offer to deliver the money in his place, at Adeus Hill:
“No mistake. I hand over the money and I’ll still come back to see you kick your ass in the game,” the dancer will say.
Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will ask Guilherme (Mateus Solano) to accompany her on a mission at Morro do Adeus – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
But there’s a catch: Neném is going to tell Flávia that the money is with Guilherme. Annoyed, the doctor goes to the América club to deliver the package into the dancer’s hands. And to his despair, the girl will go out into his car:
“Osvaldo didn’t show up. You’ll have to go with me in his place.”
Realizing that Flávia is about to get into a cold, Guilherme will decide:
“I’m going with you! I don’t want to go. But I am!”
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) decides to accompany Flávia (Valentina Herszage) to the Morro do Adeus – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Ih… Imagine what a mess this will cause!
Keep an eye on the week’s summary to find out everything that’s going to happen on the soap opera! Check out the fourth chapter:
29 Ten
Wednesday
Neném encourages the team in the locker room, and is chosen as captain. Guilherme arranges to have dinner with Rose. Nedda mistreats Osvaldo. Conrado calls Neném and Flávia offers to deliver the money in his place. Daniel agrees to the change and Celina becomes enraged. Tetê doesn’t let Osvaldo go out to find Flávia. Guilherme gets annoyed at having to go to the stadium to deliver the money. Rose and Tigger look for a gift for Tina. Everyone finds Neném’s behavior strange during the game. Roni is startled when Conrado says he will fulfill what he promised to Neném. Guilherme decides to go with Flávia to deliver the money. Baby sees Death in the stands.
