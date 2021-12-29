‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will throw Celina out of the house | come around

▶ Review some moments of Celina “treteira”:
Celina accuses Rose of treason and threatens her daughter-in-law
Celina blames Rose for the end of her marriage to Guilherme
Guilherme defends Rose and Celina gets angry
The doctor will ask the mother to understand, once and for all, that he loves the woman. He will also ask Celina to stop messing with his marriage, but the psychoanalyst will insist:
“She doesn’t love you and she never did! How many times do I have to repeat this for you to understand?”
Not satisfied with the argument with her son, Celina will break into her daughter-in-law’s room and cause more bullshit. this time, she will distill her venom on the dress that marked the romance between Rose and Baby (Vladimir Brichta):
“The last time you wore that dress was at the Wollinger launch, the night you met your lover, the player. His name is baby, is it?”
Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing
Rose will say that the house is too small for the two of them, and will say in a short, blunt way: “Arguing with you is tiring! You always say the same thing. And you always make me say the same thing! Forget about me, Celina from hell !”.
Believing that nothing will undermine her authority, Celina goes to the Monteiro Bragança Clinic to apologize to her son – and to make new intrigues involving Rose: “I see how she treats you, every day. And I don’t approve.”
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will send Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) out of the mansion – ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
But Guilherme will be exhausted and will decide to rent an apartment for Celina and Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) to live.
“Are you kicking me out of my house?” Celina will ask.
“I’m kicking you out of my house!”, William will say.
28 Ten
Tuesday
Guilherme hears Rose talking to Tigger. Nedda understands that the money Neném asked for is to help Roni and gets sick. Rose asks Guilherme to stay with her. Baby sees Death and reacts scared. Marcelo sends Flávia flowers. Rose tells Joana that Neném kissed her. Paula takes Baby to the game. Odete and Jandira face off. Rose finds Celina in her bedroom with the dress she didn’t sell. Guilherme decides to fund the project for the children’s ward at his clinic and asks Joana for help. Neném questions the Doctor about the loan. Guilherme tells Celina that he’s going to rent an apartment for her and Daniel. Roni asks Conrado to send Neném the money at game time.
