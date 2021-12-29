‘The More Life, the Better!’: Guilherme will throw Celina out of the house | come around

28 Ten Tuesday

Guilherme hears Rose talking to Tigger. Nedda understands that the money Neném asked for is to help Roni and gets sick. Rose asks Guilherme to stay with her. Baby sees Death and reacts scared. Marcelo sends Flávia flowers. Rose tells Joana that Neném kissed her. Paula takes Baby to the game. Odete and Jandira face off. Rose finds Celina in her bedroom with the dress she didn’t sell. Guilherme decides to fund the project for the children’s ward at his clinic and asks Joana for help. Neném questions the Doctor about the loan. Guilherme tells Celina that he’s going to rent an apartment for her and Daniel. Roni asks Conrado to send Neném the money at game time.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!