‘The more life the better!’: know who is the most likely to die in the end

Mateus Solano, Giovanna Antonelli, Valentina Herszage and Vladimir Brichta in ‘The more life, the better’ (Photo: Globo)

If the author of “The more life, the better!”, Mauro Wilson, doesn’t change his mind, Neném (Vladimir Brichta) is the one who will die in the last chapter of the novel. This is provided for in the plot synopsis. However, in addition to Vladimir, Giovanna Antonelli, Valentina Herszage and Mateus Solano also recorded tragic outcomes of their characters, Paula, Flávia and Guilherme. Therefore, the ending can still be changed.

According to the initial text delivered to Globo, the protagonists will have a new encounter with Death (A Maia) at the end of the story. They will say they made a decision: mKill all four together or all survive.

Death, however, will say that there is only one chosen: Baby. It will show the player something, who will end up agreeing that he really needs to leave. He will explain to his friends that his daughter, Bianca (Sara Vidal), is unwell, with her heart about to stop. And it will be his organ that will save her.

Paula, Flávia and Guilherme will understand and embrace for the last time. They will promise to take care of the player’s family.

