The PF’s action on the ‘kickback’ to Paes was aborted after the delegate discovered the source of the information: ‘Coming from Maurício Demetrio, it can’t be a good thing’

RIO — Conversations erased and recovered by experts from the State Public Ministry on one of the cell phones of Civil Police Chief Maurício Demetrio Afonso Alves show that he sent two agents of the institution to follow and monitor the then candidate for Mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes (PSD). The surveillance took place on November 24, 2020. The objective was to try to forge a reason for the arrest of the then candidate to the municipal government. In that election, the current mayor was running with Marcelo Crivella (Republicans), who was seeking reelection. On the day the forged operation was attempted, Paes made an appointment at the Estácio de Sá Family Clinic, in Rio Comprido, in the North Zone of Rio, and in Botafogo, in the South Zone of Rio. César Carvalho dos Santos discovered that it was Demetrius who had sent him the information about “the delivery of money”.

“Coming from Maurício Demetrio, it can’t be a good thing,” the agent told the MPRJ.

The unfolding of the investigations into the gang headed by the former head of the Police for the Repression of Crimes against Immaterial Property (DRCPIM), arrested in June, indicate that on November 23, 2020, on the eve of the second round, Demetrius, through the lawyer Thalles Wildhagen Camargo, brought to Carvalho dos Santos the news that, on the following day, November 24, a carrier would hand Paes money of unknown origin. In the messages, Demetrius sent a photo of the supposed envelope that would be delivered, with bills of R$50 and R$100. Prosecutors discovered that it was the police chief himself who took the photo of the amount using one of his 12 cell phones.

In testimony to the prosecution, Carvalho dos Santos says he withdrew from the operation when he found out who the source was. To the MPRJ, the federal delegate told: “Thales sent me a message saying: ‘Wow, man, I have a business, a delivery of money to Eduardo Paes. Are you interested in that?’ (…) I said, ‘Okay, oh Thales, let’s see, give me more information’, says an excerpt from the statement, which follows:

‘Then he started saying it was a Volkswagen pickup… Amarok. A white Amarok, to make a cash delivery. Then it would be in the Center, then it went to Estácio, ended up going to Méier, in Lins and there was this thing of ‘going now? Will you go later?’ and (he) ended up not giving the exact location,” Carvalho dos Santos told the prosecution.

According to the prosecutors of the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco), “on the day of the alleged handover, Maurício Demétrio mobilized civil police officers Vinícius Cabral de Oliveira (denounced in phase I of Operation Carta de Corso) and Arménio Luiz Salatiel Braga to carry out surveillance of Eduardo Paes and his entourage, in order to obtain images of the vehicle used by him on that date”, highlights an excerpt of the complaint that was the basis for the new arrest against the delegate in the second phase of Operation Carta de Corso.

In an audio sent to attorney Thalles Wildhagen Camargo, Demetrius said the two officers were “following him,” in reference to Paes. Then, the delegate sends the supposed photo of the money that the then candidate would receive.





Delegate Maurício Demetrio spent a season in a high-end property, with Ilha Grande as the backdrop. Breaking telephone secrecy allowed prosecutors to know that the delegate was living a luxury life, not compatible with his income. During the investigation, accommodation in luxury hotels, rental of mansions in Costa Verde and luxury cars in Brazil and abroad were found. Money seized at the delegate's house: R$ 240 thousand. Demétrio during an action held in March and called the "fox in the chicken coop", during which he collected the thousand pieces that he himself had ordered weeks before. The MPRJ accuses him of trying to set up two false operations, one of them against the then candidate for mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes. In 2008, he arrives to testify in the case of deputy Álvaro Lins, at the Unified General Court. He denounced the former head of the Civil Police and deputy who had been impeached for distributing positions in police stations in Rio in exchange for colluding with illegal gambling on slot machines and collecting bribes.

According to the analysis report of the data extracted from the phones seized from Demetrius, Wildhagen Camargo “was not aware that the ‘operation’ was being forged, and he limited himself to passing on to the federal delegate, his cousin, the information provided by Maurício”.

Asked if he knew who had passed on the information to Thalles, the police chief said: “At first I didn’t even know it was Demetrius. Thalles didn’t say it was him. (…) Then I started to pressure. Then he: ‘Wow, it’s Demetrius.’ Oh, I thought: ‘Wow, are you kidding? There’s something dirty there… I don’t know what his interest is. harm for someone, always in that sense. Now, doing harm for what purpose we never know,” said the delegate to the MPRJ.

This Tuesday afternoon, for the first time, Eduardo Paes (PSD) commented on the delegate’s attempt to forge an arrest against the then-candidate in last year’s municipal election. The politician stated that he believes the police officer “was in someone’s service” and that “he used his power for political ends.” Eduardo Paes once again called Demetrius a “delinquent and vagabond” and stressed that he “was not acting alone”.

– I think he was in someone’s service. Coincidentally, his wife was employed by the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro. This is unacceptable. My life is public and everyone knows where I’m going. What worries me is the Brazilian state being used for these purposes. People from the state, police, judges, the Public Ministry, whoever they may be, mayors, governors, who use something that the Republic has not given them, personally, for personal and political purposes. I am very interested in knowing who he was acting on. It was important for him to say. Because it doesn’t seem to me to be a movement of his own,” Paes told GLOBO.

Demetrius’ defense said that the imprisoned delegate had received a denunciation “that he (Paes) would receive an amount (as a bribe) and that he only forwarded the denunciation to the Federal Police”.

– He told me that he received a complaint that he (Paes) would receive an amount. Demetrius only forwarded the complaint to a Federal Police delegate so that he could do what was appropriate – said lawyer Raphael Mattos, who defends the civil police officer.