The super-indebtedness law helps Brazilians negotiate with creditors; understand

A specialist analyzes that important clauses, such as the minimum preservation of the income of a person in debt, are important for the ‘breath’ of Brazilians

Marcos Santos/USP Images Over-indebtedness worries part of Brazilians



The maid Priscila Barbosa summarizes the feelings of millions of Brazilian families when talking about their bills. “I got into debt with the card and I even tried a few times to negotiate, but I confess that it is very difficult”, he said. According to serasa, more than 63 million people are delinquent in the country. The Southeast and Northeast are the regions that concentrate the greatest number of indebtedness. Priscila lives in a rented property with her husband and three children, the pandemic brought the disease to the family and the husband lost his job. Today, only she works. “Everything changed, even because the children were left without school. Everyone stayed at home, which was also where expenses increased and money decreased”, he recalled. In 2021, Brazilians are witnessing double-digit inflation that erodes wages with significant increases in items such as electricity, more than 14 million unemployed and a gigantic informal mass.

For Priscila, the desire for the new year is to remove her name from the credit protection service’s list. “I’m dying to clear my name. I’ve even tried to negotiate a few times, but it still hasn’t been possible”, he said. A change in the Consumer Defense Code is intended to help over-indebted. Since July 2021, the law has offered a negotiated way to settle debts: an agreement with creditors within the limits of the families’ capacity. The super-indebtedness law also sets criteria for financial institutions to avoid the real pitfalls for consumers. “They know that these people have a consignable margin limited to 30%, they often offer knowing that this person already has this limited consignable margin and yet they offer so that this amount, which exceeds the consigned margin, comes straight out of the checking account. Obviously there are instruments for this, and in fact, when the payment for that person, who no longer had a consigned margin, comes out the loan money. So we receive here in our office many people who open a bank account to see the payment, it is negative. How is that person going to buy food? Often these people end up being affected with new credits to be able to meet that need. There is a plot behind this”, explains lawyer Carlos Henrique Jund.

The expert explains that those over-indebted will have the minimum of their income preserved for their debts and recalled that banks will not be able to grant loans without verifying whether the person will have enough income to survive. “Today there is, as a result of this reform of the Consumer Defense Code, the so-called ‘debt renegotiation action’, this new action is an action equivalent to a judicial reorganization that already exists. It involves a payment plan, debt management, with all creditors. The aim is to report which creditors are, establish the total debt amount so far, ask the judge to hold a hearing and form a plan to renegotiate all those debts,” he said. Serasa points to growth in the average amount of debts per person, above R$4,000. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Paraná concentrate the largest number of defaulters, but they are also the states with the largest number of debts negotiated in the country.

*With information from reporter Marcelo Mattos