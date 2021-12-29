there are proven ways to win the prize; check how

Good news for those who intend to bet on the Mega Sena da Virada: there is a simple way to win the desired prize of R$ 350 million, an estimated value by Caixa. It’s simple, but not cheap at all (and there’s a catch — read more below).

The formula is as follows: by making all possible combinations in the game, one of them will certainly win. This means that the player will have to place something between 10,000 and over 50 million different bets. And the total value of the hand will vary according to how many tens you decide to bet.

six dozen at a time

To make the most common bet, the one in which six out of 60 available numbers are chosen, it is necessary to spend almost R$ 225.3 million. This is the amount needed for the 50,063,860 bets that would be placed, at a unit cost of R$4.50 — the minimum amount for bets on Mega da Virada in 2021.

These 50+ million bets are possible tens combinations, considering all 60. The number is reached using combinatorial analysis and was made at the request of UOL by statisticians Alessandra Montini, professor at FEA-USP and columnist for Tilt.

And there’s more: in addition to taking the Mega da Virada gold medal, the biggest prize, the bettor would still get the silver. After all, he would also receive the prize paid to whoever makes the corner (since he would match five of the six tens with 324 of his more than 50 million bets), and with the bronze, the court (hitting four of the six numbers drawn).

Expensive and more agile bet

In addition to having to shell out a huge amount, this sure-fire scheme to take the Mega Sena prize is quite laborious, as millions of bets are required.

So, if the player is determined to win once and for all, he can choose to invest a little more: R$ 225,292,567.50. A total of R$5.2 thousand more than the previous strategy.

Thus, it is possible to have a little less work: by betting with 15 tens — the maximum allowed — the player will have to make 10,003 games and one of them will be awarded. In this case, the unit value of the bet rises to R$ 22,522.50, according to the data provided on Caixa’s website. The more tens, the more expensive the game is, but the fewer bets are needed.

How much to bet to take the prize?

Find out how much to bet in each of the possible modalities, considering the bet values ​​disclosed by Caixa for 2021 and the combinatorial analysis of each case:

6 dozens at R$ 4.50: 50,063,860 bets – total value: BRL 225,287,370

at R$ 4.50: 50,063,860 bets – total value: 7 dozens at BRL 31.50: 7,151,980 bets – total value: BRL 225,287,370

at BRL 31.50: 7,151,980 bets – total value: 8 tens at R$ 126: 1,787,995 bets – total value: BRL 225,287,370

at R$ 126: 1,787,995 bets – total value: 9 dozens at R$ 378: 595,999 bets – total value: BRL 225,287,622

at R$ 378: 595,999 bets – total value: 10 tens at R$ 945: 238,400 bets – total value: BRL 225,288,000

at R$ 945: 238,400 bets – total value: 11 dozens at R$ 2,079: 108,364 bets – total value: BRL 225,288,756

at R$ 2,079: 108,364 bets – total value: 12 dozens at R$ 4,158: 54,182 bets – total value: BRL 225,288,756

at R$ 4,158: 54,182 bets – total value: 13 dozens at R$ 7,722: 29,175 bets – total value: BRL 225,289,350

at R$ 7,722: 29,175 bets – total value: 14 dozens at BRL 13,513.50: 16,672 bets – total value: BRL 225,297,072

at BRL 13,513.50: 16,672 bets – total value: 15 tens at R$ 22,522.50: 10,003 bets – total value: BRL 225,292,567.50

In all possible cases of bets, between 6 and 15 marked tens, the income can be worth it. Considering the coveted prize of BRL 350 million, which could be even higher until the day of the draw, the player will earn around 55% more than he invested. Last year, the difference between the amount bet in such a scenario and the return was just over 28%.

Not everything is flowers

There is a “but”: the player will likely need to split the prize. According to the history disclosed by Caixa, the annual value of Mega da Virada was never pocketed by a single person.

In fact, the amount has already been divided between 2 people (last year, for example, when each one took BRL 162.6 million) and even between 52 winners (in 2018, when each winner won just over BRL 5 .8 million).

In the average of the last 12 years, since 2009, when the game that makes the year of some Brazilians start more peaceful was created, there were 9 winning bettors per year.

This means that, if the tradition continues, on average the player will have to share the BRL 350 million with eight other people — and the prize in the account will be less than the initial investment: BRL 37.5 million. In other words: it is possible to win the prize, but the winner will have paid a considerably higher amount.

In the worst case, maintaining the scenarios of recent years, the winner will share the prize with another 51 lucky ones, taking home just over R$6.8 million (or 1.9% of the total prize).

If you split it with just one other person, it will be no less than R$175 million (actually, a lot less, because this premium is gross and does not consider taxes).

“If the prize is split between 2 winners, the person who invests that amount [mais de R$ 225 milhões] it loses about 22%”, explains professor Alessandra. “In the case of dividing between 3, the loss will be 48%”.