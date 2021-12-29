These were the 10 most profitable investments in 2021 – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

A few days before the end of 2021, a not monotonous year in the economy, it’s time to find out which investments had the greatest prominence in the year. Among the ten main assets with the highest accumulated profitability in the period, bitcoin emerged with an increase of 79.32%.

Read too

As a result, the dollar occupies second place, with an appreciation of 9.93% against the real. It is worth remembering that 2021 started with the US currency quoted at around R$ 5.19 and ends December at R$ 5.68.

In the opposite direction, the Ibovespa appears in tenth position, with a drop of 10.30% in the year.

Protective Assets

After the two assets linked to foreign markets and dollarization, three conservative assets appear in the ranking. They are CDI, savings and Anbima’s Hedge Funds Index, the IHFA. The three assets appreciated, respectively, 3.95%, 2.99% and 1.98%.

While CDI and savings are pegged to Selic, the basic interest rate that rose from 2% to 9.25% throughout the year, the Index of the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities is a benchmark for multimarket management funds active, with applications in various market segments and various investment strategies, according to Anbima.

not so shiny gold

Despite still remaining on the positive side, gold appears in sixth place with an increase of 1.25% in the year. Although the asset does not have an income-generating function, the intrinsic value is what makes gold relevant.

Euro

While the US currency occupied second place compared to the appreciation against the real, the currency of the European Eurozone registered a rise of only 0.79% in 2021. At the beginning of the year, the currency was quoted at R$ 3.38 , while it ends up priced at R$ 6.40.

It is noteworthy that, like Brazil, other nations were also impacted by the increase in inflation resulting from fluctuations in commodities and other variables throughout the pandemic.

Inflation

In seventh place is the ANBIMA market index – series B (IMA-B), an index made up of government bonds indexed to inflation measured by the IPCA (Amplified Consumer Price Index), which are the NTN-Bs (National Treasury Notes – Series B or IPCA+ Treasury with Semiannual Interest), as described by Anbima. The IMA-B retreated 0.42% in 2021.

Losses in national variable income

In the last two positions were assets related to the national variable income. The Real Estate Fund Index (IFIX) and the Ibovespa, the main stock index, dropped 7.02% and 10.30%, respectively.

The result indicates greater risk aversion since variable income assets are closely linked to the national economic sentiment.

Impacting the real estate sector and companies in the retail, technology, education and tourism sectors, for example, inflation and rising interest rates reduce the attractiveness of investment in companies, which causes shares to be devalued and, consequently, brings down the Index.

Check out the ranking of return on assets in 2021

ranking Active Code Return in the year 1st Bitcoin – Bitcoin Market BTC 79.32% 2nd Dollar Ptax Sale DOLOF 9.93% 3rd CDI Accumulated CDI 3.95% 4th Savings save the hybrid 2.99% 5th ANBIMA Hedge Funds Index (IHFA) IHFA 1.98% 6th Gold OZ1D 1.25% 7th Euro Real EUROBR 0.79% 8th Ima-B Tot IMA-B -0.42% 9th Real Estate Fund Index IFIX -7.02% 10th Ibovespa IBOV -10.30% Source: Economatica. Data until December 14, 2021

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better