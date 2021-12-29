They don’t speak, and they already proclaim Christ!

Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to St. Matthew

(Mt 2.13-18)

After the magicians left, the Angel of the Lord appeared to Joseph in a dream and said to him: “Rise, take the child and his mother and flee to Egypt! Stay there until I let you know! Because Herod is going to look for the boy to kill him”. Joseph got up in the night, took the boy and his mother, and left for Egypt. There he stayed until Herod’s death, to fulfill what the Lord had said by the prophet: “I called my Son from Egypt”. When Herod realized that the wizards had deceived him, he was very angry. He had all the boys in Bethlehem and all the neighboring territory killed, from two years old onwards, exactly according to the time indicated by the magicians. Then came true what was said by the prophet Jeremiah: “There was a cry in Ramah, weeping and great lamentation: it is Rachel who weeps for her children, and does not want to be comforted, because they no longer exist.”

Comment

Argument. — Warned by the angel of Herod’s machinations, Joseph flees to Egypt with Mary and the divine Infant (v. 13ff). Deceived by the magicians, Herod orders the killing of all the children of Bethlehem, in the hope that Christ will be among the massacred.

§1. escape to egypt (see 13ss).

See 13s. After the mages returned to their region, an angel of the Lord appeared again in dreams (κατ’ ὄναρ = by dream, ie during sleep) to Joseph and he gave him, as head and head of the Holy Family, the order to flee at once to Egypt, in order to deliver the Child from the hands of his enemies.

Egypt, where there were numerous and prosperous Jewish colonies, had once been a refuge and asylum for the Patriarchs and later for many Jews expelled or exiled from Palestine because of persecution (cf. 1Rs 11.40; 2Rs 25.26; Flavio Josephus, previous xii 9 7). According to Philo of Alexandria, still in his time around 1,000,000 Jews lived in Egypt, most of them in Heliopolis, where they had built a temple in 160 BC

Joseph, obedient to the angel’s words, set out without delay.

V. 15. There it was until the death of Herod, with what anticipates Mt v. 19 and prepares the following quote: Thus being fulfilled what had been said of the Lord through the prophet: From Egypt I called my son (You 11.1). The prophet, in a literal sense, speaks of the deliverance of the people of Israel from Egyptian captivity through Moses (When Israel was a boy I loved it etc.), calling the people son of God in a broad sense, as elsewhere (cf. eg Ex 4.22s; Jr 31,9.20 etc.). However, from this passage it must be inferred that the Holy Spirit (or at least the prophet) had the Messiah in mind, here meaning in typical sense: indeed, what in others was anticipated τυπικώς can, according to truth and fulfillment, be referred to Christ, as St. Jerome says. In this particular case, the prophet’s words apply perfectly to Christ, as the Son of God in an eminent sense, ie by natural sonship, not adoptive sonship, as in the case of Israel. Therefore, those who attribute to the words of Hosea a literal reference to the Messiah are excessively sinful, but by default those who see in the alluded text nothing more than a pious accommodation of the evangelist.

NB — 1) Cairo, the capital of modern Egypt, is about 500 km from Jerusalem, the equivalent of a 14-day journey, a little more or less; to the border between Palestine and Egypt (Ῥινοκόλουρα, el-arish) took between 3 and 4 days. The journey was uncomfortable as well as unsafe, with many desert regions, horrid and without water. The apocryphal gospels sought to color the ungrateful journey with somewhat burlesque and quite admirable episodes, a source of themes and inspiration for poets and painters of all ages. — 2) As to the place where the holy Family has taken up its abode, nothing can be said with certainty. Since the century. XIII it is claimed that al-Matariyyah (about 10 km northwest of modern Cairo) would be the stopping place, whereas ancient Cairo (Fostate), where is today the church of Abu-Sargah, would be that of domicile. The oldest is the tradition of the Copts, who worship the monastery of Koskam, Close of Ashmunain, in Middle Egypt, as a place of stay for the fugitive Child. Some Apocrypha add that the Egyptian idols, only the Holy Family entered the city, were filled with so much terror that they fell facedown on the ground (cf. ps.-Math. xxiii). The story, without a doubt, is inspired by is 19.1.

§two. Massacre of the innocent saints (see 16ss).

V. 16. So Herod, seeing that he had been deceived (ἐνεπαίχθη) hairs wizards, ie that these did not return to give part of the Messiah as he had commanded them, was extremely angry because of their attitude and out of fear of the new king, whom he hoped to get rid of easily while still in the cradle; and, sending satellites, killed, ie ordered to kill all the boys that were in Bethlehem and in all its surroundings (ὁρίοις), which seems to encompass the city and its districts, but not the neighboring towns or villages, of the bimo (ἀπὸ διετοῦς, male = two-year-old, means: boy) down, according to the date he had ascertained (ἠκρίβωσεν = diligently investigated) of the magicians (1).

V. 17s. So it was fulfilled the prediction of Jeremiah (cf. 31:15), which the evangelist quotes not literally, but freely: A voice was heard in Ramah, weeping and great lamentation: it is Rachel crying etc. The prophet presents the Jewish nation under the image of Rachel, who weeps in Ramah (village in the tribe of Benjamin, today Er-Ram, 8 km north of Jerusalem) the deportation of his children to Babylonian exile (cf. Jr 40.1). For some people, the passage of Jeremiah contains a typical meaning, which the evangelist sees fulfilled in the massacre of the innocent saints: the weeping of the Jewish people would be a type and figure of that of the Bethlehem mothers for the death of their children, which is reinforced by the fact that Rachel was buried near Bethlehem (cf. Gn 35.19). For most aa., however, it is a simple quotation the simili or, if you want, the minor ad maius: just as in the past, through poetic fiction, Jeremiah imagined Rachel weeping the Israelites condemned to exile, for the same (or greater) reason it could be said that she wept on this occasion her grandchildren, slaughtered by Herod.

dubium: ‘If they had no free will, why are they said to have died for Christ? Well, as they say in jo 3.17, God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved by him. God, in effect, would never have allowed them to be killed unless it had served them well. This is why Augustine says that it is as much to doubt whether this death was profitable for them as to doubt whether baptism is beneficial to infants; in fact, they suffered like martyrs and bore witness to Christ dying, though not speaking (Ap 6,9): I saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain for the word of God‘ (St. Thomas Aquinas, super Math. ii 4).

Scholarship. — Many non-Catholics question the historicity of this episode or reject it as a pure and simple fable, based on the fact that there is no mention of it in Flavio Josephus. But this opinion, which is based on nothing more than the silence of a particular source, is quite fragile. Moreover, with so many examples of cruelty perpetrated by Herod in Jerusalem and throughout Judea; with so many children dead and tortured in different ways; with so many women, neighbors and friends who met the same tragic end in his hands, it would not be surprising that the Idumean tyrant had decimated the children of an entire town, or of a neighboring hamlet and outskirts. The infanticide (ἡ βρεφοκτονία), by the way, must not have been very large, since Bethlehem was small and the victims were boys up to two years old. Added to this is the testimony of literary sources of the time, which demonstrate that exterminations like this one, and even greater ones, were not uncommon (2).