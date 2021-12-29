Thiago Rocha, formerly of Blind Wedding, is expelled from a nightclub after having sex in the bathroom

Known for participating in the Netflix reality show “Marriage à Cegas Brasil”, Thiago Rocha was expelled from a nightclub in São José, in Greater Florianópolis, after being caught having sex in the establishment’s bathroom. Through social networks, he confirmed the case that occurred on Sunday night (26).

A video circulating on social media shows a discussion between Rocha and security guards. At one point, one of the employees puts a “tie” around the man’s neck.

The native of Santa Catarina told the report that he will not issue a police report about the confusion. “It’s over,” he said.

According to the Santa Catarina, he was at the club with friends and met a woman. The two stayed and then went to the bathroom. At the scene, security guards caught the couple having sex.

“I don’t regret it, I’d do it all over again, for sure, but to make the point that this security team doesn’t have the tactics, doesn’t know how to apply a ‘tie’ and know when to let go. They’re going to kill someone, they’ve already killed sometimes they will keep killing because, unfortunately, the security guards at these ballads have no training at all,” he said.

According to the parachutist, local officials wanted to remove him naked from the bathroom outside the party, so there was a discussion. Rocha explained that during the confusion, he was thrown to the ground and even fainted. He also admitted that he had been drinking.

During the Netflix program, Rocha became involved with participant Nanda Terra; but then they parted ways. She ended up staying with Mack, another participant. Recently, the couple announced the pregnancy of their first child.