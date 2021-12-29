Third reinforcement in the area! Pineida is announced by Fluminense: “Anxious to win games” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense announced, this Tuesday, its third reinforcement for the 2022 season: Mario Pineida. The 29-year-old left-back arrives on a one-year loan from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, with a fixed purchase option.

– I’m really looking forward to starting training, meeting my teammates, sharing the day to day and, most importantly, winning games – he told the club’s official website.

+ Flu hires for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves

1 of 3 Mário Pineida announced by Fluminense — Photo: Fluminense FC Mário Pineida is announced by Fluminense — Photo: Fluminense FC

Pineida is two-time Ecuadorian champion (2016 and 2020) and twice semifinalist of the Libertadores (2017 and 2021) with Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Pineida will return to Ecuador this Wednesday to spend New Year’s Eve in his homeland and then return to Brazil permanently on January 9 to perform at Fluminense the following day.

2 of 3 Pineida, Fluminense — Photo: Fluminense FC Pineida, Fluminense — Photo: Fluminense FC

The Ecuadorian arrives on a loan at no additional cost. Right-handed, he played at left-back in recent seasons, but he can also play on the right.

This will be the first time that Pineida will perform outside Ecuador. The 29-year-old full-back started his career at Independiente del Valle and, since 2016, has played for Barcelona de Guayaquil. In all, he played 165 games for the club and scored three goals, one this year.

With the status of team holder, he played against Fluminense in the round-trip matches of the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, a phase, including the match in which Tricolor ended up being eliminated from the competition.

The ge Fluminense podcast is available on the following platforms: