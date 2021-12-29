This Boy, from ‘pifaizer’, announces ‘holidays with no set time to end’: ‘When I have more to offer, I’ll be back | Pop & Art

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“This is not a ‘bye’, it’s a ‘goodbye'”, wrote the 25-year-old Minas Gerais humorist in a post on social media, this Tuesday (28).

Along with the text, Esse Menino shared a video of about five minutes, in which he reveals that he suffers from anxiety and depression. He also claimed that the first money he received from a job after the video went viral, in June 2021, was invested in a psychiatrist.

Life after ‘pifaizer’: This Boy says he was ‘terrified’ and prepares a special humor

This Boy says he was ‘terrified’ and prepares a special humor Attention Deficit: take the quiz and see if you may have ADHD

“I suffer from immense anxiety. I’ve been diagnosed with depression for a while and also attention deficit. In many cases, including mine, it leads to various issues of self-reliance and self-esteem.”

“We can sometimes be very bad with ourselves. Even when the first short of a job fell, the first thing I did was pay a very good psychiatrist so that I could understand these issues, because it was something that I already knew, but there was no way to treat me, because unfortunately mental health is still a luxury,” said the comedian.

“So, what I really didn’t want was to condone this false idea that the internet often builds that it’s all honey in a pacifier,” said the comedian, reporting that he suffered an anxiety crisis when he was recording the project “EsseMenino. mp3”

“An anxiety attack, feeling paralyzed, short of breath, on a psychologist’s couch, asking ‘for God’s sake, help me’ because things weren’t good in here,” reported the comedian, after talking about the vacation indefinitely.

“Coming to talk about something here that I’m a little worried about how to say it’s been a while, but the time has come. I’m going on vacation and I’m going to stay for a while without going on social media, posting anything, without working. I hope that you understand. This year, my life has changed and I’m still not sure if I can express myself correctly about everything I’ve felt so far since going viral. But for now I can tell you that I’m very grateful, that I’m very grateful. happy with the way you hugged me.”

“Since when everything happened, I haven’t stopped working. I’ve been hot, peeling, and I said: ‘this is what I really want, I’m going to take advantage of this attention I’m getting, I’m going to capitalize on this attention I’m getting’. 25 years old, I grew up on the internet, I know very well how it works, I know that at any moment people chew, chew and spit us out. So I said: go ahead!.”

“And the consequences of that were, yes, very cool, but at the same time I’m exhausted. I’m too tired. I feel squashed, you know. easy for me these past six months. And it wasn’t.”

“The internet is tricky, it does that. It makes it seem like it was all very cool, very easy, it arrived, it was ready.”

After the outburst, Esse Menino received several messages of support from famous people, including Ivete Sangalo, Leandra Leal and Fabiula Nascimento.

VIDEO: This Menino wins followers with ‘pifáizer’ viral

Born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, This Menino is 25 years old and considers himself from Teófilo Otoni, where he moved with his family when he was seven years old.

Currently living in Belo Horizonte again, he says that his stage name came from what his grandmother called him.

“My grandma called me that all her life. I thought it was a nickname, but then I found out she didn’t know my name. But that’s ok, she has a lot of grandchildren, I’m not really going to ask that of her.”

“And then, when I decided that I was going to have a career, that I was going to work in the arts, especially with comedy, I really wanted to bring some elements, like packaging, so I could be on stage.”

“I thought it would be good for me too, to have this armor, to have this almost war name.”

Creator of the video in which he mocks the various emails sent by Pfizer to the Brazilian government, the screenwriter and comedian says that he had all possible reactions when he saw that his video went viral and jumped from 39,000 followers on Instagram to almost one million in two weeks (today he has 1.3 million followers).

“My reaction? Which one do you want? I had them all, I was terrified, I was scared, I was happy, I felt fulfilled, I felt at a certain fuckin moment, then I felt, bitch, a fraud, then I felt like a kitten, promise of humor, then I felt like I was…”, listed Esse Menino in an interview with g1 held in June. Yes, he asks to be called that way and doesn’t reveal his real name.

“I felt everything I could feel. Because it was like that, even though it was a leap, in a way, in a very large number, it came in installments. First it hit 100,000, the other day 300,000. Yesterday it hit 800,000. And then , I’m like: ‘these people aren’t going to stop, aren’t they? It’s good now! I didn’t need more’.”

This boy started film school at the age of 19, but ended up dropping out of the course halfway through. Fan of Tatá Werneck (“I’m dumbfounded by how amazing she is, light, relaxed”), he has several other inspirations in humor.

“I can drink from various sources. There are people here in Brazil, there are [Luis] Lobianco, Pedroca Monteiro, Paulo Gustavo himself… But at the same time I manage to drink outside, from RuPaul’s drag queens, who have several that are hilarious and are comedians before anything else. There are also the old-timers that come from Australia, the United Kingdom, it’s a lot of people.”

2 of 2 This Menino: humorist from Minas Gerais reached nearly 1 million followers after the “pifáizer” video — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram This Menino: humorist from Minas Gerais reached nearly 1 million followers after the “pifáizer” video — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The armor in the name already mentioned by the comedian also serves, in a way, for the civil person to disconnect from the professional in cases of attacks by haters, as has been happening a lot in recent days.

“One of the reasons I chose this cover is even for that, to be able to distance myself a little too. And to know that I’m not my job, I’m not the things I put in the world. It’s a very important part of me, but I really am a whole person. I wasn’t born when people discovered me on the internet.”

Hate messages and mass attacks on networks: how to protect yourself from haters?

The comedian also explains that it is not today that he receives attacks on his social networks.

“As I’ve brought my political opinion in my texts for a while, I talk about subjects, it’s not always just ‘wow, giggle’. I always try to bring something extra. I’ve received this before. Especially these beautiful guys, who are there, denying life and such. So I always took a little bit of the letter.”

“Some people don’t like me either, in a way, it’s a certain approval. It means that somehow my work arrived as it had to. It’s not always just for laughs. It’s also for annoyance, to cause reflection.”