This Boy says he paid a psychiatrist with his 1st job: “I suffer from anxiety and depression” – Who

That Boy (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The comedian Esse Menino, 25, reflected this Tuesday (28) on his Instagram about the last six months of his career. The actor went viral in June after making the “Pfizer video”, in which he portrayed what would be “the despair” of those who sent the 81 e-mails without getting an answer about a vaccine proposal to the Brazilian government.

In a video, the artist revealed that he suffers from depression and anxiety, and that he will take an indefinite vacation to rest and deal with his mental health issues. This Boy also says that he will return to social media “when he has more to offer”.

“This year my life changed, and I’m still not sure if I know how to express myself properly about everything I’ve felt so far since going viral… I started 2018 with some dreams, which were to support myself with my work and find my audience. And it’s been happening. Since when everything happened, I didn’t stop. I said ‘this is what I really want and I’m going to capitalize on this attention I’m getting,” he began.

The comedian also said that he understands the internet audience and that he decided to make the most of the spotlight before he was “spit out”. “I grew up on the internet and I know very well how it works. Anytime people chew and spit us out. So I said ‘let’s go.’ talked to me about how much I took from the lyrics [o sucesso]. It feels like these last six months have been easy for me, and they haven’t been. The internet is tricky, it makes it seem like everything was very easy”, he said.

Finally, Esse Menino told about his diagnosis and said that he paid a psychiatrist right after he went viral, as he had not previously been able to pay for the treatment. “I suffer from immense anxiety. I have depression, diagnosed for a while, and also attention deficit. In many cases, including mine, it leads to various issues of self-reliance and self-esteem. When the first job came out, the first thing I did it was paying a very good psychiatrist to understand these issues because they were things I already knew, but there was no way to treat me because, unfortunately, mental health is still a luxury for many of us,” he lamented.

