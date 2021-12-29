Three years after the accident, Indonesia again releases the Boeing 737 MAX

The first accident of the 737 MAX started the worst crisis for Boeing, and now the country where it happened has returned to free flights with the jet.

Photo by Huy Do





Ethiopia, site of the second accident, which made global authorities realize that the problem was not with Lion Air or Indonesia’s safety record but with the model plane, had already cleared the jet for flight. Some months ago. However, the Indonesians still needed to make the same decision, which arrived this week.

In total 346 people died in both Boeing 737 MAX accidents. After them, there were 619 days of global shutdown of the jet, counting from the second accident until the model’s recertification in November 2020. The following month, the MAX was already flying commercially in Brazil.

In subsequent months, other countries in the world were releasing the model, while others were more reluctant. Among the latter were the two countries where the fatal accidents occurred, Ethiopia and Indonesia.

Now, although the MAX flight is released in your country, Lion Air has not shown that it wants to fly the plane again, unlike Ethiopian Airlines, which has already confirmed the return of the model. In the case of the Indonesian company, it has said since the accident that it would cancel the remaining orders for the 737 MAX, despite not having made this decision official. Meanwhile, your deliveries are “paused” indefinitely.



