To keep an eye on 2022: which geopolitical crises could worsen? | World

Will there be free demonstrations in Cuba? Will Iran and the countries of the old nuclear deal return to an understanding? Will Russia invade Ukraine?

Eventually there is an unexpected fact in geopolitics – the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, for example – but there are international conflicts that have a long development until there is a major crisis. See below what some of these cases might be in 2022.

Some of these conflicts are possible outgrowths of old disputes that have never been resolved and that may be concluded in the year that begins in a few days.

Russian representatives will have meetings with different international organizations, such as NATO, to talk about Ukraine in the first days of 2022. Americans and Europeans accuse the Russian government of preparing a military offensive in Ukraine. Understand:

At the end of 2021, Russia increased the number of soldiers in the region close to the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian government is preparing its reservists for conflict.

The dispute has been going on for a few years: in 2014, Russia took part of the territory of Ukraine, the Crimean peninsula. That year, a separatist war also broke out in another Ukrainian region, the Donbass. The clashes have already left more than 13,000 dead.

1 of 4 2015 image shows tank of pro-Russian separatist forces in Ukraine — Photo: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Ethiopia, the second most populous nation in Africa, is experiencing civil war, and the conflict could worsen the situation not only for the country itself, but also for an important region for global trade: the Horn of Africa.

The fight is between the government of the country and the Front for the Liberation of the People of Tigre (TPLF). In late December, Tigre rebels were cornered in the far north of Ethiopia.

Government forces initially lost a lot of territory, but later accumulated consecutive military victories. The prospects for peace remain, however, uncertain.

2 out of 4 Tank damaged during clashes in Ethiopia. Photo of July 1, 2021. — Photo: Reuters

Will China act on Taiwan?

Unsurprisingly, China has considered Taiwan part of its territory since 1945, but over the past two years the Chinese have increased military and diplomatic pressure to claim they have sovereignty over the island, causing anger in Taiwan and a concern in the US.

Mainland China never considered Taiwan to be an autonomous country, but the two already had a more harmonious relationship, especially between the late 1990s and 2016.

Japanese and US armed forces drafted a plan for a joint operation in the event of a possible emergency in Taiwan, according to the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the United States to end all military ties with Taiwan

Will Iran return to the 2015 nuclear deal?

In 2015, Iran reached an agreement with a group of nations whereby sanctions on the country would be eased and, in return, the Iranians would halt its nuclear development program. But when Donald Trump was elected, he pulled the US out of that deal, and since then Iran has enriched uranium at higher rates than had been agreed.

In 2021, there were eight rounds of negotiations to return to the agreement.

Ending US sanctions is Iran’s priority. The country wants to sell oil easily, without limits, and for the proceeds from the sale to reach bank accounts in foreign currency.

3 of 4 US President Donald Trump shows his signature formalizing the country's withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran, resuming sanctions against the country. It is one of America's most forceful foreign policy decisions — Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

One of the surprises of 2022 was the speed with which the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan. Afghans are still struggling to understand what happened, and what will happen in the future. Officially, the Taliban claims that it intends to carry out a different administration from that between 1996 and 2001.

The Taliban needs to set up a functioning structure, manage to create administrative bodies and actually govern the country, something very different from being an insurgent force. Since the resumption of power, there are civil servants who do not receive salaries.

The population faces the risks of a collapsing poor country: lack of food and jobs. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has stated that nearly 22.8 million people, or 55% of the population, will face an “emergency food crisis” in winter.

For the United States and its allies, conditions could deteriorate to the point where thousands of Afghans are forced to seek refuge abroad, and terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda could re-establish themselves in the country.

4 of 4 Taliban members participate in military parade in Kabul — Photo: Reuters/Ali Khara

Government and opposition in Venezuela will reach an agreement?

Since the beginning of 2019, Venezuela’s opposition claims that it is the legitimate government and that the country’s president is Juan Guaidó, as the 2018 vote, in which Nicolás Maduro was re-elected for a six-year term, would have been fraudulent. The US and other countries do not recognize Nicolás Maduro as president, but Guaidó. However, in practice Guaidó does not control the country.

There have been attempts by Norway to broker deals between the de facto government and the opposition so that the parties can reach an agreement on elections.

Within the opposition there have been dissidents – the foreign minister of the Guaidó group recently submitted his resignation and criticized his own group.

The International Criminal Court is investigating Venezuela for possible crimes against humanity for the repression of demonstrations in 2017, when at least 125 people died.

Will there be protests in Cuba?

In mid-2021 there was something very rare in Cuba: street demonstrations against the island’s Communist Party regime. There was a second attempt to make protests that did not progress. According to opponents, nearly 700 people are still in prison for the protests that took place in July.